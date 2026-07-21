Expats from India, Bangladesh win Dh100,000 in Big Ticket, eye grand prize

Three expats from India and one Bangladeshi moved one step closer to making their dreams come true after winning Dh25,000 each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's second weekly e-draw for the month of July, setting their sights on the Dh20 million grand prize scheduled to be announced during the August 3 live draw.

The four winners have expressed their immense joy for the win, stressing that they will not stop participating in the raffle. “Be hopeful, just like we are always hoping every month. One day, your turn will come,” one participant said, while another encouraged others to join: "I have full faith that you can also win!"

For T.a.mohammed Riyas, who is from Kerala, India, advertisements and social media posts introduced him to Big Ticket. The 57-year-old works at in the Cyber Market industry and has been living in Oman for the past 10 years. Recalling his winning moment, Riyas, who has been taking part every month for more than a decade as part of a group of friends, said that they did not follow any pattern to choose the winning ticket numbers, making the experience even more memorable. With his share of the prize, Riyas plans to save the money.

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Shibin Ramachandran is another Keralite who was announced among the draw's four winners. The 48-year-old sales professional has been living in the UAE for almost seven years. Like Riyas, this is his first-ever Big Ticket win after consistently participating every month.

Introduced to Big Ticket by his colleagues, Shibin has consistently purchased tickets as part of a group of three to five friends. This time, it was him who picked the numbers of the winning ticket.

Shibin said he was "really surprised" when he learnt about the win and initially couldn't believe the news. To make sure it was true, he immediately tuned into the Big Ticket livestream to confirm the result for himself. Shibin also plans to save his portion for the future.

The third Indian winner was Jojo Thundiyathu Yohannan, who is a 38-year-old finance manager from Kerala. Jojo, who has been living in Bahrain for more than 10 years, won the Big Ticket prize after two years of trying his luck.

He participated with a group of his friends. Now, the group is looking forward to August 3, hoping they'll receive another call announcing them as the grand prize winner. With his share of the prize money, Jojo hopes to give back by supporting children’s education and helping them build a better future.

For Foyaz Ahmed Rani a Bangladeshi expat who lives in the UAE, learning about winning Dh25,000 in the e-draw brought him delight and joy. Purchased online, his ticket number 289-121123 turned out to be the lucky one.

August 3 live draw

One participant will win the grand prize of Dh20 million during the live draw on August 3, while five additional winners will each receive Dh100,000 in consolation prizes.

Those who purchase one Big Ticket anytime during July will also be entered into The Big Spin. Three participants will be selected during the August 3 live draw and will go on to play the game on September 3, where each participant could win up to Dh1 million cash prize.

Big Ticket’s Dream Car promotion includes a Maserati Grecale draw on August 3 and a Land Rover Defender draw on September 3.

Next weekly e‑draws: