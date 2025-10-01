UAE: 4 Indian, Pakistani, Lebanese expats win Dh50,000 each with Big Ticket

Four expats have taken home a grand prize of Dh50,000 each with September's last Big Ticket e-draw.

The four expats — Chucri Helayel, Ajay Dev K.S., Saeed Hafiz Abdul, and Ilyas Babu Chekidapurath — hail from Lebanon, India and Pakistan.

Chucri Helayel, a 57-year-old Lebanese expat has been living in Dubai since the past 25 years, and has been purchasing Big Ticket entries for many years now.

“I know about Big Ticket because I’ve been living in Dubai since so many years, so I decided to take part and start buying tickets. Imagine my surprise when, after all those years of trying, I finally received the call that I had won! At first, I was cautious and thought it might be a scam. But when it was confirmed, I was overjoyed, still unable to fully process it.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“I haven’t yet decided how to use the prize money, partly because I had made plans for what I would do if I won the grand prize. Regardless, I will certainly keep trying my luck with Big Ticket. My message to others is simple: if you don’t take that step and buy a ticket, you’ll never know what you could win," he said.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Pakistani expat Saeed Hafiz Abdul, works in a construction company and has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2009, with his family living back home.

He first heard about Big Ticket through a friend in 2010 and has been taking part ever since, buying at least one ticket every month.

“I was actually hoping to receive the call during the live draw on October 3, but it’s okay, I’m still extremely happy and grateful for this win. With the prize money, I plan to invest it in my business. I will continue purchasing tickets with Big Ticket, and my message to others is simple: keep trying, if you don’t try, you won’t win.”

On the other hand, Indian expats Ajay Dev K.S. and Ilyas Babu Chekidapurath, purchased their winning tickets online and in-store respectively and were ecstatic to receive the winning news.

October prizes

With the month of October bringing along with itself good weather, Big Ticket is also offering customers a chance to win exciting prizes.

The spotlight of this month’s promotion shines on the Dh25 million grand prize, awaiting the lucky winner who will take it home during the November 3 live draw. In addition to the grand prize, five winners every week will each take home 250 grams of 24-karat gold bars.

Customers who purchase two Big Tickets between October 1 and 24 will also be automatically entered into The Big Win Contest, where four participants will be selected to win cash prizes of up to Dh150,000. The winners’ names will be announced on the official Big Ticket website on November 1.

October customers also have the chance to secure entries into the Dream Car draws. A Nissan Patrol will be given away on November 3, while a Maserati Grecale will be awarded on December 3, adding even more luxury to the lineup of prizes.

Tickets are available online at Big Ticket's website or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.