UAE: Big Ticket awards over Dh170 million in 2025; how winners' lives changed

Big Ticket has awarded a total of Dh170,121,839 in prizes between January and July 2025. The draw has regularly given away a wide range of prizes: from grand prizes worth Dh150 million, to Dh12.6 million in weekly rewards, over Dh2.3 million in car prizes, and more than Dh2.6 million through the Big Win contest.

Over 151 participants have won at Big Ticket over the last 7 months, experiencing life changing moments for themselves and their families. The winners come from across the UAE and other countries as well.

Among the inspiring stories of winners is that of Mohammed Naser Balal, who has been buying tickets to the draw for 12 years.

The 43-year-old electrician from Bangladesh couldn’t believe his luck when he discovered he had won. He said, “I’m shaking right now; I still can’t believe this is happening.”

He planned to use his winnings to build a home for my family back in Bangladesh.

Noriel Bonifacio, a 50-year-old plant attendant from the Philippines, was purchasing Big Ticket entries every month with a group of 10 friends.

“I can’t express how I’m feeling right now. I’ve been trying my luck for the past 10 years, and the day has finally come."

The Dh100,000 winner said, "The prize will be shared among our group, and with my portion, I plan to support my family and contribute to my children’s education.”

Meanwhile, Edward Fernandes has been buying tickets for twice as long, having started in 2004. When he received the winning call, he had a feeling something special was happening. “I thought something was there if Richard was calling,” he said, referring to one of the hosts. However, the news of the win still took him by surprise.

Fernandes plans to support his son’s medical needs and pay off his loans.

Mohamed AlZarooni, a 39-year-old Emirati IT Manager, won a Series 271 BMW M440i. He said that he was overjoyed when he heard the news. He is still undecided on whether he wants to keep or sell the car. The win did however motivate him to keep trying for the grand prize.

Tickets for the draw are available online or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.