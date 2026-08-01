Big Ticket announces Dh15 million jackpot for September draw

As the UAE's summer break continues, Big Ticket has announced its August campaign, featuring a grand prize of Dh15 million, alongside cash prizes, weekly draws, luxury car giveaways and another round of The Big Spin.

The main draw, scheduled for September 3, will award one winner the Dh15 million jackpot. Five additional participants will each receive a Dh100,000 consolation prize during the same live draw.

Four participants each will receive Dh25,000 through Big Ticket’s weekly E-draws. Customers can follow the draws live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 7:30pm on the respective E-draw dates and watch the winning names announced in real time.

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Customers can tune in to the July Week 4 E-draw taking place on August 1, at 7:30pm. The draw will be streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel.

Those who purchase one Big Ticket anytime during August will also be entered into The Big Spin. Three participants will be selected during the September 3 live draw and will go on to play the game on October 3, where each participant could win up to Dh1 million cash prize.

Big Ticket’s Dream Car promotion is also giving customers the opportunity to drive away in one of two luxury vehicles. The Land Rover Defender draw will take place on 3 September, followed by the Nissan Patrol draw on 3 October.

From the Dh15 million grand prize and five Dh100,000 consolation prizes to weekly cash wins, luxury cars and The Big Spin, Big Ticket’s August promotion will see a total of 26 winners, offering customers even more chances to win throughout the summer.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.