Dh540,000 win: Indian, Bangladeshi expats take home combined prize in Big Ticket contest

Four lucky participants have won a combined prize of Dh540,000 as part of Big Ticket's The Big Win Contest. The winners took home the cash prize in the series 280 Big Ticket draw, marking yet another exciting milestone in Big Ticket’s long-standing tradition of making dreams come true.

Lazar Joseph – Dh110,000 winner

The 57-year-old expat from Kerala has lived in Sharjah for 13 years and has been purchasing tickets every month for the past decade with a close group of friends, all hoping their collective efforts would one day pay off.

He shared that he was shocked upon learning of his win to participate in The Big Win Contest. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. The experience of visiting the Big Ticket studio and taking part in the competition was surreal. I’m extremely grateful. I plan on sharing the cash prize with my group,” he shared.

He and his friends will continue participating in future draws, and his message to others is: “Keep trying and never give up. Your moment will arrive.”

Thiyagarajan Periyaswamy – Dh130,000 winner

A 49-year-old senior piping engineer from Tamil Nadu has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 10 years. He first heard about Big Ticket soon after moving to the UAE and began purchasing tickets regularly in 2019. Unlike many who buy with friends or in groups, Thiyagarajan has always bought his tickets on his own, hoping that one day his luck would come through.

“The win caught me off guard,” he shared. “I honestly didn’t expect it, so it was a huge surprise. It really made my day. I’m going to take some time and decide what to do with the winning cash prize.”

News of his win quickly spread among his colleagues, many of whom have now started buying their own tickets for a chance at the next draw. “I’m very thankful to the Big Ticket team for this opportunity,” he said. “I’ll definitely keep participating, your lucky day will come when you least expect it.”

Mohammed Elias – Dh150,000 winner

Originally from the Bangladesh and currently residing in Al Ain, Mohammed Elias was thrilled to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a winning one. He bought his winning ticket in-store, ticket number 280-006208, and he was overjoyed with his win. He shared that he plans on sharing the cash prize with his friends.

Ijas Yunus Pazhampullichira – Dh150,000 winner

The 34-year-old engineer from Kerala has been living in Qatar for the past seven years with his family. He learned about Big Ticket a year ago through friends and has been purchasing tickets every month in a group of 10 since then.

“I learned that I would be participating in The Big Win Contest through the email shared by the Big Ticket team. They arranged my flight tickets and accommodation at a five-star hotel so I could come down and take part in the draw.”

“I couldn’t believe I had the chance to visit the studio and win a live draw. My entire group was thrilled and encouraged me to participate in the contest and bring home the largest cash prize. We plan to split the money among ourselves, and with my share, I plan to buy gifts for my wife and son.”

“My group and I have already purchased our next ticket, and my message to others is to keep purchasing and place your trust in Big Ticket, one day your time will come.”