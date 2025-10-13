Dh50,000 as consolation? 4 expats miss grand prize but win Dh200,000 with Big Ticket draw

In Big Ticket’s Series 279, four winners from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan each took home Dh50,000 as a consolation prize, bringing the total prize to Dh200,000.

Here are the four winners:

Adil Muhammad

Originally from Pakistan, Muhammad purchased the winning ticket number 279-196695 and was delighted to learn that he had won this month’s draw.

Sidheeq Pamblath

Pamblath, a 42-year-old finance professional from Kerala, has been living in Dubai for the past 17 years while his family remains in India. He has been purchasing tickets every month with a group of 10 to 15 people for the last 10 years.

“When I received the winning call, I was actually expecting to win the grand prize,” he shared with a laugh. “But it’s okay, I’m happy with this win. We plan on splitting the cash prize. Hopefully, we’ll keep trying, and next time luck will be in our favour to take home the grand prize.”

Ali Hussain Moson Ali

A 35-year-old labourer from Bangladesh, Ali has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 20 years without his family. He has been participating in Big Ticket draws every month for the last 12 years, along with a large group of 31 people.

“I was so happy to hear about my win. It may be a small win, but for my family, my group members, and their families, it is a moment of celebration. We are all extremely happy and motivated to continue participating in future draws. We’ll split the cash prize and use the money to purchase more Big Ticket tickets.”

Shihab Ummer

Indian national Shihab purchased ticket number 279-233157 and was happy to discover that he won.

Big Ticket’s October promotion has entered its second week. The first weekly draw has already rewarded five winners with 250-gram 24-karat gold bars, and three more weekly draws are still to come.

At the heart of this month’s promotion is the Dh25 million grand prize, set to be announced during the November 3 live draw. Customers who purchase two Big Tickets between October 1 and October 24 will also automatically enter The Big Win Contest, where four participants will walk away with cash prizes of up to Dh150,000. Winners will be revealed on the official Big Ticket website on November 1.

Those participating in the Dream Car series can also look forward to the chance of winning a Nissan Patrol on November and a Maserati Grecale on December 3.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.