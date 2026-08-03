Dubai-based Filipino baker wins Dh20-million Big Ticket prize after trying for 15 years

On Monday, August 3, luck changed the life of Reynaldo Herboso, a Filipino Dubai resident, who won the Dh20 million grand prize in this month’s Big Ticket Abu Dhabi live draw.

The winning ticket, number 267822, was purchased on July 13 and was selected as the grand prize winner.



Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Reflecting on his journey, Reynaldo has been purchasing tickets every month for 15 years as part of a group of 10 friends from the Philippines, India and Bangladesh.

When hosts Richard and Bouchra called to share the news, Reynaldo was overcome with emotion and disbelief, asking: “Did I seriously win?”

“I have been buying for 15 years continuously. Fifteen years, and that is a long time. I am so happy,” he said.

The group purchased the Dh20 million winning ticket together, with the final number selected by their Bangladeshi friend. Reynaldo said he was overwhelmed when he discovered they had won.

“When I found out that we had won, I was completely over the moon. I was so excited and could hardly believe that after all these years, our group had finally won the grand prize,” he said.

Reynaldo confirmed that the prize will be shared equally among the 10 members of the group.

Looking ahead, Reynaldo said he has not yet decided how he will use his share of the prize, preferring to take his time before making any decisions.

Last month, Indian resident Kanika Arora won the Dh25 million grand prize with ticket number 476107, which she purchased on June 30.

Other winners

During Monday's Series (289) draw, the winners of five consolation prizes were announced.

First consolation prize (Dh100,000):

Arifuzamman Shuvu, a Bangladeshi resident living in Ajman, purchased ticket number 034608 on July 13.

Second consolation prize (Dh100,000):

Sabuj Munshi, a Bangladeshi resident living in Ajman, purchased ticket number 176300 on July 16.

Third consolation prize (Dh100,000):

Surath Sasidharan, an Indian resident living in Ajman, purchased ticket number 074074 on July 7.

Fourth consolation prize (Dh100,000):

Saidalavi Varichalil, an Indian resident living in Sharjah, purchased ticket number 000304 on July 15.

Fifth consolation prize (Dh100,000):

Akil Arpy, an Indian resident living in Abu Dhabi, purchased ticket number 155276 on July 18.

Luxury car win

There was also another lucky winner, with Abu Dhabi-based Nepali expat Ash Bahadur Dura taking home a Maserati Grecale.

Ash, a 47-year-old operator from Nepal, has lived in Abu Dhabi for the past 18 years while his family remains in Nepal.

A long-time Big Ticket participant, he has been buying tickets every month on his own for the past 10 to 12 years, making the win especially meaningful after years of persistence.

Ash said he selected the winning ticket completely at random. Reflecting on the moment he received the call, he said: “I am very, very happy. I honestly cannot express how I feel right now. After taking part for so many years, receiving the winning call was an incredible moment for me.”

In last month's draw, a BMW X6 was won by Twinkle Alphin, an Indian resident living in Dubai, whose ticket number 028681, purchased on June 28, was selected.

Big Spin Draw

Big Ticket introduced the new Big Spin Draw in July, selecting three ticket holders for its inaugural spin event on August 3, where each had the chance to win up to Dh1 million.

At today's draw, Jordanian UAE resident Osama Mahmoud, who purchased his ticket on June 10, won Dh100,000. Nithin Joy, an Indian resident of Qatar who bought his ticket on June 28, also won Dh100,000. Dinesh Kumar, an Indian based in Abu Dhabi, took home Dh250,000.

The three contestants selected today to take part in the September 3 Big Spin draw are the following: