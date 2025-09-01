Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces Dh20 million grand prize, dream cars for September

As residents across the region return from their summer breaks and settle into the new season, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced its September Promotion — giving everyone a chance to win big.

This month, one winner will take home the grand prize of Dh20 million during the October 3 live draw. Alongside the grand prize, four consolation winners will each walk away with Dh50,000, announced on the same day.

To keep the excitement building throughout the month, Big Ticket is also rewarding customers with weekly cash prizes. From September 1 to 30, four winners will be selected every week to take home Dh50,000 each, giving even more chances for participants to win before the live draw takes place on October 3.

Customers who purchase two or more cash prize tickets in a single transaction between September 1 and 24 will be entered into The Big Win Contest. Four names will be selected and announced on October 1 on the Big Ticket website. The 4 winners will then be invited to join the live draw on October 3, where they will compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000.

And for speed enthusiasts, this month’s Dream Car line-up includes the stylish Range Rover Velar, with the draw taking place on October 3, followed by the iconic Nissan Patrol, set to be awarded on November 3.

Customers visiting the Big Ticket store this month can enjoy special ticket bundle promotions, available throughout September:

Big Ticket: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Dream Car: Buy 2 tickets and get 3 free

With weekly wins, dream car giveaways, and a shot at Dh20 million, September isn’t just heating up, it’s offering opportunities to win big. The only thing missing is your name.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.