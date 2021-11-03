UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Pakistani expat wins Dh15 million in draw

He bought the ticket number 071808 on October 31

by

Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 8:51 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 8:53 PM

Pakistan expat Shahid Mahmood won Dh15 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw held on Wednesday.

Mahmood, who is based in Abu Dhabi, bought the ticket number 071808 on October 31.

“Yes, I have been watching the draw live. I am very happy. Thank you,” Mahmood said as the draw host Richard called him.

ALSO READ:

Staff Reporter

More news from UAE