Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Pakistani expat wins Dh15 million in draw

He bought the ticket number 071808 on October 31

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 8:51 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 8:53 PM

Pakistan expat Shahid Mahmood won Dh15 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw held on Wednesday.

Mahmood, who is based in Abu Dhabi, bought the ticket number 071808 on October 31.

“Yes, I have been watching the draw live. I am very happy. Thank you,” Mahmood said as the draw host Richard called him.

ALSO READ: