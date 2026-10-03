Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Filipina expat from Ajman wins Dh20 million October jackpot

Saturday night turned out to be incredibly lucky for Bernadette Azucena, a Filipina expat from Ajman as she won the grand prize of Dh20 million at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's October 3 live draw. Five more winners, all of them Indian expats, each received consolation prizes during the same draw. The Dream Car, a Nissan Patrol, was won by Waseem Khan, another Indian expat living in Dubai.

As she emerged as the jackpot winner of the night with the winning ticket number 013075, Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra called her to inform her of her win. Unfortunately, she did not receive the call during the live.

Last month, Shaukat Aftab, a resident of Pakistan, won the grand prize of Dh15 million at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's September live draw. He was in the Big Ticket studio on Saturday to pick out the jackpot winning ticket.

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Five more winners shared Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes during the same draw on October 3. Indian expat Sunil Kumar, resident of Abu Dhabi, won Dh1 million with ticket number 098059.

Another Indian expat, Kulwant Singh, a resident of Ajman, took home Dh500,000 with the ticket number 020601. Ajith Kumar Vannarath, an Indian expat from Muscat won Dh250,000, while two additional winners each received Dh100,000.

The two winners of Dh100,000 consolation prize were:

1. Ticket number 129625: Muhammad Ijas, an Indian expat from Ajman.

2. Ticket number 320975: Setvan Kumar Chauhan from India, a resident of Dubai.

Three contestants who will join the live draw for the Big Spin in November were also revealed on Saturday's live.

Throughout October, Big Ticket's weekly e-draws will see four winners each take home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar. Customers can tune in to the e-draws live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and Big Ticket website at 7.30pm.

Anyone who purchases at least one Big Ticket during October will have the chance to be selected as one of three Big Spin participants during the live draw on November 3. The three selected participants will then take part in the Big Spin on December 3, where each could win up to Dh1 million.

There are two Dream Car draws lined up as well. A Range Rover Velar will be drawn on November 3, while a Nissan Patrol will be up for grabs on December 3.