Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh25-million grand prize on May 3

Sunday, May 3, saw a lucky winner win a whopping Dh25 million — the grand prize during the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw this month.

The prize belongs to Dubai resident Abdul Rasheed Abdu from India, with ticket number 012318 bought on April 19.

The hosts Richard and Bouchra called and shared the great news with the winner, who said that he works as a driver and has been living in the UAE for 15 years. He has been buying Big Ticket entries for the last four years.

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When told he won Dh25 million he said, "You are not joking? How many million?" in disbelief, before thanking the hosts and sharing that he will be sharing the winnings with 20 of his friends.

Other prizes

Five consolation prizes of Dh1 million were awarded to the following winners:

Ticket number 121930, belonging to Indian expat Leo Lorenz from Ajman.

Ticket number 378830, belonging to Indian expat Ritesh Lobo from Dubai.

Ticket number 321146, belonging to Indian expat Rajat Satish from Dubai.

Ticket number 245762, belonging to Indian expat Chaitanya Ramachandran from Dubai.

Ticket number 120705, belonging to Indian expat Murali Vazhayil from Oman.

Asharaf Abdulla, an Indian expat from Abu Dhabi, with ticket number 022963, has won a Land Rover Defender in the Dream Car draw.