Five expats living in UAE, Oman win Dh1.95 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Five Indian expats were added to a long list of participants who won with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, unlocking a chance to make their dreams come true and pursue even bigger wins with the popular raffle in the future. The lucky residents took home a combined cash prize of Dh1.95 million as part of consolation prizes during Big Ticket's Series 291.

Although they won varying prizes, they all agreed on continuing to participate in the competition and try their luck again. The lion's share during the night was a whopping Dh1 million claimed by Indian expat Sunil Kumar with ticket number 098059.

Kulwant Singh, a 53-year-old truck driver from Punjab also won Dh500,000. He has been living in Dubai's Jebel Ali since 2008, with his family. After watching Big Ticket videos online for several years, Kulwant decided to try his luck about two years ago. Since then, buying tickets has become a monthly ritual for him and his group of five friends. Finally, their luck has struck.

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The group decided to pick their Big Ticket entry this time, which later proved lucky, entirely randomly. “I was very happy when I found out that we had won. We purchase tickets together every month, so it was a wonderful feeling to finally receive the good news,” he shared.

In comments on how the money will be shared, he said it will be divided among the group, and Kulwant already has his family in mind when it comes to spending his share. “I want to use the money for my family and towards our home,” he said.

Indian expat Ajith Kumar Vannarath participated in the raffle for nearly a decade before finally securing a win. The 54-year-old document controller from Kerala, who has been living in Oman for the past 10 years, won Dh250,000. He came across Big Ticket through friends and advertisements, regularly purchasing tickets alongside a group of 10 people.

Like Kulwant and his friends, Ajith left the ticket selection entirely to chance, choosing a number at random. "We have been trying our luck together for a long time, so receiving that news was a wonderful feeling,” he said. The cash prize will be divided among the group.

Two other Indians won Dh100,000 each as consolation prizes. One of them is Setvan Kumar Chauhan who bagged the cash prize with ticket number 320975. The other is Muhammed Ijas, a 30-year-old engineer from Kerala.

Muhammed has been living in Ajman for the past seven years with his family. He first discovered Big Ticket through Instagram and YouTube and then decided to try his luck around six months ago. Since then, he has been participating alongside a group of 10 people.

For their winning entry, Muhammed chose a number particularly close to his heart, using a combination of his son's birthdate and birth year. What began as a meaningful choice soon became an unforgettable moment when he received the winning call.

“It was one of the most special moments for me. I had chosen the number based on my son's birthday, so finding out that we had won made it even more meaningful,” he said. As for his own share, he already knows who it will go towards. “I want to spend it on my son,” he said.

Dh25 million grand prize

The winner of a Dh25 million grand prize will be announced during Big Ticket’s next live draw on November 3. In addition to this, five consolation prize winners will also each take home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.

Three weekly e-draws remain for October, where four winners each take home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar. The dates for the coming e-draws are as follows:

Thursday, October 15, for tickets purchased from October 8 to 14

Thursday, October 22, for tickets purchased from October 15 to 21

Sunday, November 1, for tickets purchased from October 22 to 31

Those who buy at least one Big Ticket during October may be selected as one of three Big Spin participants during the live draw on November 3. The three selected participants will then take part in the Big Spin on December 3, where each could win up to Dh1 million.

During the next two Big Ticket live draws, two Dream Cars will be up for grabs—a Range Rover Velar which will be drawn on November 3, and a Nissan Patrol on December 3.