'Try your luck': 5 expats from India, Bangladesh win Dh5 million in Big Ticket

They may have missed out on the Dh25 million grand prize in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s latest monthly live draw, but four Indians and one Bangladeshi did not go home empty-handed, each winning a Dh1 million consolation prize.

Among the winners was Lancy Paris who is originally from India. Paris won the prize with ticket number 434420, and expressed his overjoy. The second winner during the series 288 draw was Upendran Siju, a 40-year-old from Kerala, who works as an Operations In-Charge and has been living in the UAE for the past 20 years.

Upendran first discovered Big Ticket through its website and recommendations from friends, and has been participating consistently every month for the past nine years as part of a group of 20 people. “I was so happy and so surprised when I got the call,” he said, recalling the moment he learned about his first Big Ticket win. On the combination of numbers he chose for his winning ticket, he said it was one he simply felt was lucky at the time. As for how he will spend his share of the money, he said he plans to use it to clear his personal loans.

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Sivaprasad Raveendran is another lucky winner from Kerala. A 50-year-old oil and gas supervisor has been living in the UAE for the past 29 years. He first learned about Big Ticket through its website and has been participating every month for the past 12 years, alongside a group of 27 people.

This marks Sivaprasad’s first Big Ticket win after years of consistent participation. “I felt so happy. The prize will be split among our group, and with my share, I plan to support my family back home, especially my daughter, who is currently studying in Kerala,” he shared.

The draw saw another Keralite win Dh1 million. Akhil NB, a 32-year-old, works as a team leader at the airport and has been living in the UAE for the past four years with his family. He first came across Big Ticket through its website and decided to participate for the very first time alongside five friends.

When selecting his ticket, Akhil shuffled the numbers until he found a sequence that stood out to him. Remembering the winning moment, he shared, “At first, I couldn’t believe it. I checked the Big Ticket website myself, and once I knew it was real, I was so happy.”

Akhil confirmed he will most likely invest his share for future savings. He encouraged others to take a chance and join the raffle. “Try your luck, and it will definitely work out," he said.

Mohammad Atik Hasan, a Bangladeshi national, was thrilled to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a millionaire. His ticket, number 359685, proved to be the lucky winner.

Big Ticket draw promotion

In July, one winner will take home the grand prize of Dh20 million during the live draw on August 3, while five additional winners will each receive Dh100,000 in consolation prizes.

Three weekly e-draws will give winners the chance to receive Dh25,000 each. Those who purchase one Big Ticket anytime during July will also be entered into The Big Spin. Three participants will be selected during the August 3 live draw and will go on to play the game on September 3, where each participant could win up to Dh1 million cash prize.

As part of Big Ticket’s Dream Car promotion, a Maserati Grecale draw will take place on August 3, followed by a Land Rover Defender draw on September 3.

July weekly e-draws

July 16 for tickets purchased from July 9 to 15

July 23 for tickets purchased from July 16 to 22

August 1 for tickets purchased from July 23 to 31