UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced the winner of its August jackpot, with one lucky participant taking home an incredible Dh15 million during the live draw held on September 3.

The winning ticket, number 200669, was purchased on August 19 by Sandeep Kumar Prasad, a Dubai resident. The new millionaire was left speechless when show host Richard called to break the news.

Sandeep, a drydock worker from Uttar Pradesh, India, has been living in the UAE for three years. The ticket was bought collectively by Sandeep and 20 friends, who have been regularly participating in the draw for the past three months.

In addition to the grand prize, six participants won Dh100,000 each during the September 3 draw. The winners included a Sri Lankan expat residing in Dubai, Dubai-based Ranjith Nair, an overseas participant from India, Nikhil Raj from Kuwait, a Dubai-based expat from Jordan, and Mohammed Rashid, a Bangladeshi expat living in Dubai holding ticket number 072030.

Big Win (spin the wheel) winner Jogendra Jangir claimed Dh140,000 and plans to use the prize to pay off his housing loan and donate to charity, while Jiju Jacob from Mumbai won Dh130,000. The third Big Win contestant, Sharadh from Kerala, claimed Dh130,000 and plans to share the prize with 20 friends. Sattar Mazeeha, after winning Dh100,000, plans to take his family on a trip to the US.

The September 3 draw also featured a BMW M440i, won by ticket number 019706, purchased on August 23 by Shamim, an Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi.