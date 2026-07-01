'My gut feeling came true': 4 Indians win Dh100,000 in Big Ticket e-draw

Four Indians were among the lucky winners of Big Ticket’s latest weekly e-draw in June, each taking home Dh25,000 while looking forward to the popular raffle’s multi-million-dirham jackpot prizes.

Among them is Abubakker Siddik, a 40-year-old construction professional who is from Karnataka, India. Siddik, who has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past 13 years while his family remains back home, was completely taken by surprise when he learned about his win. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was such a surprising feeling."

He used to participate in Big Ticket for the last three years as part of a group of 10 colleagues, with tickets often purchased under different group members' names. This time, however, he decided to purchase a ticket independently under his own name, which made the moment even more special for him. Speaking about his plans, he said that he intends to take some time before deciding how to use the cash prize.

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Indian expat Sujith Sukumaran expressed feeling overjoyed and thrilled to know that he was among the e-draw's winners. He bought his winning ticket online.

Naresh Tangalapelli, a 41-year-old from Hyderabad who currently resides in Chennai, said that he felt he was about to hear good news when he saw an incoming phone call from the UAE. "When I saw the UAE calling code, I knew it had to be something good.

"When I received the winning call, I was so surprised because I had a feeling I might win this month, and my gut feeling came true."

He has been participating in Big Ticket draws for the past two years. Reflecting on his journey with the raffle, Naresh shared, “I’ve been taking part in Big Ticket raffles with a group of five friends. We purchase tickets every month and usually participate in the monthly promotions."

Naresh said the group is extremely happy with the win and plans to split the cash prize among themselves. With his share, he hopes to take his family on a trip.

A 45-year-old business owner from Kerala was named the fourth winner during the e-draw. The winner, Kamaludeen Anvarsha, has been residing in Oman for the past 24 years while his family remains back home. He said he intends to use the cash prize to pay off some of his debts.

August 3 grand prize

During the live draw on August 3, one participant will take home the grand prize of Dh20 million, while five additional winners will each receive Dh100,000 in consolation prizes.

Customers who purchase one Big Ticket anytime during July will also be entered into The Big Spin. Three participants will be selected during the August 3 live draw and will go on to play the game on September 3, where each participant could win up to Dh1 million.

In addition, two luxury vehicles will be up for grabs. A Maserati Grecale draw will take place on August 3, followed by the Land Rover Defender draw on September 3.

Next e-draws: (at 7.30pm on Big Ticket YouTube channel)

Week 1: Thursday, July 9 for tickets purchased from July 1 to 8

Week 2: Thursday, July 16 for tickets purchased from July 9 to 15

Week 3: Thursday, July 23 for tickets purchased from July 16 to 22

Week 4: Saturday, August 1 for tickets purchased from July 23 to 31