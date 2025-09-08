UAE: 4 Indians take home Dh500,000 in Big Ticket's 'the Big win contest'

The Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's The Big Win Contest brought joy and rewards to four participants. In the Series 278 Big Ticket draw, winners took home a combined prize value of Dh500,000.

A 43-year-old production manager, Jogendra Jangir from Rajasthan, took home Dh140,000. Jogendra has been residing in Dubai for the past 26 years, while his family continues to live back home. He first learned about Big Ticket online five years ago and has been purchasing tickets ever since.

“When I heard the news that I was one of the four winners selected to visit the Big Ticket office and play The Big Win Contest, I was ecstatic. It was truly a special moment for me. As of now, I have no concrete plans for the winning cash prize, as I am still discussing it with my family. What I do know for certain is that I will continue purchasing tickets in the hopes of trying my luck again.”

Another Indian expat from Mumbai, Jiju Kurian Jacob, won Dh130,000 during September 3 draw. The 48-year-old resident has been living in Abu Dhabi with his family for the past 18 years. He and his wife have been buying tickets for the past 8 years.

“In the beginning, I thought it was a prank call until I checked the website and saw my email, that’s when I was convinced. It was a wonderful experience, and I truly appreciated the kindness and hospitality of the hosts, fellow participants, and the Big Ticket team.

“With the winning cash prize, I plan to spend some on holidays, save a portion, and give back to the community.”

Hailing from India, Sarat Thali Parambath purchased his ticket in store, ticket number 278-028225, that secured him Dh130,000. He came down to the Big Ticket office, played the contest and won his cash prize.

Sattar Maseeha, a 48-year-old business owner from Bangalore discovered Big Ticket through online advertisements and at the airport. He has been regularly purchasing tickets over the past year, sometimes alone and sometimes with friends and this time he bagged Dh100,000.

“When I received the winning call, I was absolutely thrilled. This time, I bought the ticket all by myself, usually I play with a group of friends, so the win felt even more special. With the cash prize, I plan to take my family on a vacation, perhaps somewhere in Europe.”

Indian expat Sandeep Kumar Prasad scooped up an incredible Dh15-million jackpot during the live draw held on September 3. The winning ticket, number 200669, was purchased on August 19 by Sandeep, a 30-year-old technician based in Dubai. He was left speechless when show host Richard called to deliver the life-changing news. "For the first time in my life, there is so much happiness,” he shared, his voice filled with relief and hope.

If you want to be next, make sure to purchase your tickets between September 1 and 24 for a chance to become the Big Win Contest winner for October. The names of the four winners will be announced on October 1 on the Big Ticket website. They will then be invited to join the live draw on October 3, where they will compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000.

This month, participants also have a shot at Big Ticket’s Dh20 million grand prize, alongside four consolation prizes of Dh50,000. Weekly draws will also be taking place throughout September, where four winners will be selected every week to take home Dh50,000 each.

This month’s Dream Car line-up includes the stylish Range Rover Velar, with the draw taking place on 3rd October, followed by the iconic Nissan Patrol, set to be awarded on 3rd November.

Customers visiting the Big Ticket Stores this month can enjoy special ticket bundle promotions, available throughout September:

Big Ticket: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Dream Car: Buy 2 tickets and get 3 free