Big Ticket: 4 Indian, Bangladeshi expats win combined Dh430,000 prize

The highly anticipated Big Ticket’s The Big Win Contest has once again brought joy and rewards to 4 lucky participants. In the Series 279 Big Ticket draw, winners took home a combined prize value of Dh430,000, marking yet another exciting milestone in Big Ticket’s long-standing tradition of making dreams come true.

Riyas Panayakandiyil – Dh150,000 Winner

Hailing from India, Riyas purchased his ticket online, ticket number 279-178286, that secured him this win. He came down to the Big Ticket office, played the contest and won his cash prize.

Susan Robert – Dh110,000 Winner

An HR professional from Mumbai, who has been living in Sharjah with her family for the past 14 years, has become one of Big Ticket’s latest winners. She first learned about Big Ticket through her husband, who has been purchasing tickets since its early days, with a group of friends. Last month, the couple decided to buy a ticket together, a decision that brought them incredible luck.

“When I received the call from the Big Ticket team, I initially thought it was a scam and was about to report it,” she recalled with a laugh. “But once I verified the details, I realized it was genuine. When we went to Big Ticket’s office, the team gave us a red carpet welcome and made sure we were well taken care of, it was truly an unforgettable experience.”

With her winnings, she plans to save for her son’s education and invest a portion for the future. “I’ve already bought my next Big Ticket,” she shared.

She also hopes her story will encourage more women to participate. “It’s quite disappointing to see that very few women have won so far. I want to encourage all women to take that step, invest wisely, and invest in themselves. Big Ticket offers multiple opportunities to grow and dream bigger, you never know when it could be your turn.”

Alim Uddin Sonja Miah – Dh85,000 Winner

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi expatriate working in Dubai’s loading and unloading industry for the past 15 years has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month with a group of 10 friends since first discovering it at Abu Dhabi Airport a year ago.

“Visiting the Big Ticket office and participating in the draw was a surreal experience. I’m incredibly happy about this win, it’s not just mine but my friends’ as well. We plan to share the prize among ourselves and will continue purchasing Big Ticket tickets together.”

Nazrul Islam Fakir Ahmed – Dh85,000 Winner

Nazrul Islam Fakir Ahmed, a 49-year-old Bangladeshi house driver living in Al Ain since 2001 has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month for the past 24 years with a group of 10 friends.

“I started watching Big Ticket videos on YouTube back in 2001 and decided to try my luck. I spoke to a friend, and together we formed a group of 10 to purchase tickets every month under different names. After 24 years of trying, I was invited to the Big Ticket office to take part in the contest, it was an unbelievable moment. I’m truly grateful to the Big Ticket team, and my friends and their families are all overjoyed.”

“Our plan is to divide the cash prize equally among the group. With my share, I’ll be sending the money back home to support my family. I’ll continue purchasing from Big Ticket, actually many people have approached me to join new groups since they say I’m lucky! So, my message to others is simple: don’t lose hope, keep trying.”