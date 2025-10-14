Big Ticket: 5 expats from India, Pakistan, UK win 24K gold bar

The Big Ticket October promotion has officially kicked off with the first weekly e-draw of the month. Five lucky winners from the United Kingdom, India and Pakistan have emerged as part of this week’s winners, each walking away with a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar.

Meet the winners:

Muhammed Sakeer

A 44-year-old professional in the architectural industry from Kerala has been living in Abu Dhabi with his family for the past 17 years. This was his first time participating in a Big Ticket draw, purchasing a ticket as part of a group of ten colleagues.

“Two months ago, I moved to a new company and learned about Big Ticket from my colleagues, who have been participating for over 20 years. I decided to try my luck and purchase a ticket with them. When I received the winning call, I was overjoyed, winning on my first try is an incredible feeling! I plan to share the prize with my group, and we are all motivated to continue purchasing tickets. I sincerely thank the Big Ticket team for this win and for making dreams come true.”

Lijin Thomas

Originally from India, Lijin was thrilled to discover that his ticket number 280- 013230 had won a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar.

Bonny Thomas

A 31-year-old coordinating officer from Kerala has been living in Dubai with his family since 2017. He discovered Big Ticket through social media five years ago and has been regularly purchasing tickets, often in groups of five to ten people.

“I wasn’t aware that Big Ticket held weekly draws, I only knew about the grand prize draws. So, imagine my surprise when I received the call informing me of my win! The rush of adrenaline was incredible, and I couldn’t be happier. My plan is to share the prize with my group, and we will continue participating in Big Ticket draws. To others, I would say: keep trying your luck, it really can pay off.”

Naia John

Originally from the United Kingdom, Naia purchased the winning ticket number 280-017645 and was delighted to learn that she had won a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar.

Amir Ali

A 41-year-old grocery owner from Pakistan has been living in Dubai with his family for the past 10 years. He has been participating in Big Ticket draws for many years, usually as part of a group, but this time he decided to purchase a ticket on his own.

“I’ve been buying tickets from many years with a group, and from 2016, I started purchasing with just one friend. This time, however, I decided to go solo. When I received the winning call, I initially thought the Big Ticket team was calling about a new promotion, I never expected to win the weekly draw! I was in shock at first, which quickly turned into pure joy.”

“I plan to use the gold bar for future investments, perhaps in my business. I will keep purchasing from Big Ticket, and I encourage everyone else to do the same. Big Ticket offers amazing opportunities, and you shouldn’t miss out on them.”

The excitement is building as Big Ticket’s October promotion enters its second week. The first weekly draw has already rewarded five lucky winners with 250-gram 24-karat gold bars, and with three more weekly draws still to come, the winning continues all month long.

At the heart of this month’s promotion is the Dh25 million grand prize, set to be announced during the November 3 live draw. In addition to the grand prize, customers who purchase two Big Tickets between 1st and 24th October will automatically enter The Big Win Contest, offering four participants the chance to join the November 3 live draw and take-home guaranteed cash prizes of up to Dh150,000. The winners will be revealed on the official Big Ticket website on November 1.