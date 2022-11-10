'Being so welcomed in UAE gives me hope': Holocaust survivor spreads message of togetherness

Eve addressed a crowd of more than 200 people, recounting the gut-wrenching story how she was torn apart from her family

Photos by Shihab

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 1:59 PM

The first ever holocaust survivor to come to the UAE to share her story, is trying to spread a message of togetherness and brotherhood. Addressing a group of children at the Mini Miracles and Education Campus, Eve Kruger called on them to understand people of all backgrounds and respect them.

“Being so openly welcomed in the UAE gives me hope,” the 91-year-old said. “The only hope we have is learning to be kind and understanding to each other and loving other people so that this should never ever happen again.”

She also expressed her gratitude at being able to create a historic moment in the country. The students of different faiths also made a wall graffiti of the words “Together” written in both Arabic and Hebrew as a symbol of unity.

Later in the evening, Eve addressed a crowd of more than 200 people at the Crossroads of Civilisations Museum in Dubai, recounting the gut-wrenching story of surviving the Holocaust where she was torn apart from her family and spent her life bouncing about several countries.

Eve’s childhood

While recounting her story, she spoke about her childhood in Germany. She was only seven when Nazi soldiers barged into her house and arrested her father on the night of Kristallnacht.

“I watched with my sister as soldiers ransacked my house,” she recalled. “That night the synagogue my grandfather helped build was burnt to the ground, while the fire brigade stood and watched.”

The family that consisted of her father, mother and Eve’s two sisters then migrated to France, where they faced more persecution. Eve and her elder sister were then sent to the USA on a special visa and placed in foster homes while her parents were arrested. “At one point, all five of us were in five different places,” she said. “But we are one of the few families where all of us survived. It was a miracle, and I am truly grateful for it.”

Eve also lamented the fact that there were so many atrocities continuing to happen all over the world. “But we have to have hope," she said. "We cannot allow the flames of hatred to consume our world. We cannot allow the lives of innocent people to be torn to pieces – shattered like glass on Kristallnacht. We must learn the lessons of the past and build a shared future of mutual respect and understanding.”

Learning experience

The event marked the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht which took place on November 9, 1938, when hundreds of synagogues were burned across Germany and thousands of Jewish-owned businesses were damaged or destroyed by Nazis. It was also the inauguration of the Gulf chapter of March of the Living (MOTL), a worldwide Holocaust education and remembrance organization.

For the students who attended the talk, it was a great learning experience. “It was interesting to hear her speak about her childhood,” said 13-year-old Yonatan. “I learnt a lot today. I can see how different people of different religions and backgrounds can come together and conquer hate.”

“For us the biggest takeaway has been to learn more about different cultures and religions,” said 14-year-old friends Sara and Esther. “We have learnt that we must share our stories and not be ashamed of our culture. Only when we share do we understand better.”

According to the MOTL Ambassador in the Gulf, Eitan Neishlos, the event is the first opportunity for all communities in the UAE to delve into the past. “I hope that by educating young adults, we are able to build a better future where there is more love and less hate,” he said.

