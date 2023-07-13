Be vigilant against spread of disorder masquerading as freedom of expression, says Sri Lankan ambassador

Udaya Indrarathna hails Sri Lankan president's condemnation of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden

Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE Udaya Indrarathna. — Supplied photo

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 7:16 PM

The Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE, Udaya Indrarathna, has hailed Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s stance condemning the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and his call for action to be vigilant against the spread of disorder posing as freedom of expression.

In an interview with Khaleej Times on Thursday, ambassador Indrarathna said: “President Wickremesinghe has issued a statement to the international community, expressing his condemnation of the recent Quran-burning incident outside a mosque in Stockholm.

“He categorises this act as a blatant violation of the fundamental right to freedom of worship and urges countries to be vigilant against the spread of disorder masquerading as freedom of expression,” the ambassador added.

Protect religious freedom

On Wednesday, president Wickremesinghe made a video statement highlighting the need to protect religious freedom against the misuse of freedom of expression that can lead to undermining the dignity of individuals and their religious beliefs.

He cited the incident when a Swedish appeals court ruled against the decision of the police to block an Iraqi immigrant’s plan to burn the Holy Quran. The court decided it was protecting the individual’s freedom of expression. The man ripped, burned, and stomped on the Holy Quran outside a Stockholm mosque during Eid Al Adha, sparking strong protests across the Muslim world.

The Sri Lankan President called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) to define the individual’s freedom of expression limits clearly.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, he reiterated his country’s commitment to fulfil its international obligations. He added he has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise this issue with the Commonwealth Secretary-General to safeguard human rights globally.

Safeguard sanctity of religious beliefs

Ambassador Indrarathna noted: “The Sri Lankan president’s statement and eloquent speech resonates with the urgent need to safeguard the sanctity of religious beliefs and prevent any form of disrespect or discrimination. By emphasising the significance of this issue, president Wickremesinghe aims to prevent the abuse of freedom of expression and recognising freedom of religion as a core human right while establishing a hierarchy of rights,” he added.

The ambassador also underscored: “Sri Lanka may be a small nation, but we always take leadership at challenging times appropriately for the betterment of the world.”

UN resolution

Meanwhile, the UNHCR approved on Wednesday a disputed resolution to prevent Holy Quran burnings. The resolution condemns any acts that promote discrimination, hatred and violence, in any form it may come, be it visual, written, spoken or via digital platforms.

The resolution also called on countries to introduce laws and policies that prevent acts of religious hatred and take resolute measures to ensure accountability.

The passed motion stipulated that the burning of the Holy Quran or any other holy book intentionally and publicly – with the purpose of encouraging discrimination or violence – is a provocative act and a clear indication of religious hatred.

A total of 28 countries voted in favour of the resolution filed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC); 12 voted against, and 7 countries abstained from voting.