Awards, games: RAK to launch employee welfare app across tourism, hospitality sectors

A new digital application, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to enhance employee engagement and wellbeing, is set to be introduced across Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The initiative aims to strengthen workforce morale, promote collaboration, and foster a sense of belonging among those working in the emirate’s rapidly growing tourism industry.

The new platform, called Be RAK, brings together four key pillars — engagement, wellbeing, communication, and development within one interactive digital space. It allows hotel employees, tour operators, guides, and attraction staff to connect, share updates, access professional learning opportunities, and celebrate achievements as part of a unified community.

Developed over the course of a year with input from industry experts and wellbeing specialists, the app responds to the needs of a new generation of workers who value both digital connection and personal growth.

Be RAK, soon to be launched, will be introduced gradually across all hotels and tourism establishments in the emirate.

According to Mira Zakharia, Senior Director of Human Resources, the platform was designed to capture the spirit of Ras Al Khaimah’s workforce and to nurture a deeper sense of engagement across all levels of the industry. “We wanted to reflect the authentic, connected spirit of Ras Al Khaimah through its tourism workforce,” she said. “It’s not just an app, it’s a reflection of our people and how we want them to feel a — engaged, recognised, and cared for.”

The app offers a dynamic mix of features inspired by both social and professional platforms. It includes spaces where employees can celebrate milestones such as birthdays, anniversaries, or 'Employee of the Month' announcements, as well as dedicated channels for hotel news, internal communication, and team recognition.

Rather than relying on multiple tools or group chats, organisations can now share updates instantly through one unified system, creating a more cohesive digital environment.

Adding a playful, community-driven element, Be RAK also allows employees to participate in games, create cross-hotel challenges, and earn rewards for engagement. Points collected through activity on the app can be redeemed for vouchers, discounts, or gifts, offering tangible incentives for participation.

“Every click on the app counts,” Zakharia explained. “The more you engage, the more you earn and the more connected you feel to the larger community around you.”

Beyond engagement, Be RAK places a strong emphasis on employee well-being. The app gives users access to psychologists, nutritionists, and personal development coaches, alongside short, on-demand training videos covering topics from stress management to healthy living. Each employee can book up to five private sessions a year with certified experts.

“It’s about giving people easy access to what makes them feel better physically, mentally, and emotionally,” Zakharia said. “Healthy people are happier and perform better, and when employees feel supported, that positivity extends naturally to guests and the workplace.”

Looking ahead, the initiative is expected to set a new benchmark for how organisations approach employee engagement and wellbeing across the tourism and hospitality sectors. “Our goal is to establish a new standard for how communities connect, grow, and thrive starting in Ras Al Khaimah,” Zakharia said.