'Be a captain, open the door': How two Emirati women broke into the cockpit

As Bakhita Al Mheiri found herself surrounded by a roomful of men in her first year of training as a cadet pilot, she slipped into the bathroom. Anxious, she called her mother, who replied with a phrase that completely changed her whole mindset: “So what?”

As the only female trainee, Bakhita felt out of place being the only woman in her course during her time at Emirates’ National Cadet Pilot Programme, but her mother’s call drove her forward in her path.

“If my mom reacted differently to the phone call that I gave her the first time I was in college, the outcome of my future would have been different,” she told Khaleej Times. “She told me, look, if you have something important, tell me. Now is your chance. Otherwise, I have work to do.”

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Bakhita’s accomplishments held more weight to her guardians. Her father passed away when she was 10, which prompted her maternal uncle to raise her alongside her mother. Neither her parents nor her uncle finished their studies or gotten any diploma, but when Bakhita expressed desires to become a pilot, they told her, “Be a captain. Open the door for other people.”

And so she joined in 2011, where the Dubai native then spent two and a half years abroad in Spain as part of her studies. Twelve years later, Bakhita is now one of the two first female Emirati captains at Emirates, and one of the very few across the whole country.

“The support I got from everybody around me, my parents, my colleagues, the whole of UAE is something that's amazing to see,” she said of news of her becoming Emirates’ first female captain.

Fully cemented dream

When Hanan Mohammed Jawad saw a picture of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the cockpit of a fighter jet, that’s when she knew she wanted to fly the skies.

When she was 14, she saw an interview on television of the first female Emirati pilot, and the idea of her becoming a pilot was further cemented. “I said to myself, I can do it, as she has done it. So there is a possibility for females to be in the cockpit.”

Like Bakhita, Hanan was the first person in her family to become a pilot, which proved to be a challenge as her family were very protective of her. Eventually they gave in, with Hanan becoming their source of pride as she was promoted earlier this month to captain.

Her favourite thing about flying, she says, is that no two days are the same. There are also moments when she is drifting high above the skies and looking at the sunset at 39,000 which makes her love her job even more.

For the next generation of aspiring female pilots, Hanan hopes they leave with this message: “If they have the dream, they have to follow it and work hard to it. There is nothing impossible, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, ‘There is nothing impossible in our dictionary.’”