Baytik Design donates piece of art to Mohammed bin Rashid Library

Khansaheb Group firm supports Art Connects Women

Officials at the handover ceremony. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 4:07 PM

Baytik Design, a Khansaheb Group business entity that designs and produces furniture custom orders and works of art, has donated Niki Console – a piece of fine art décor – to Mohammed bin Rashid Library, as part of its partnership with Art Connect Women 2023 initiative.

The Niki Console that derives its inspiration from the flapping movement of birds’ wings and gets its name from the winged goddess of victory in ancient Greece, “Nίκη”, was handed over to the officials of Mohammed bin Rashid Library – that will be part of its collection of fine décor and help add to the library’s collection of treasure troves.

In Niki Console, Greek and Japanese art are combined in a geometric, textural abstraction.

The event attended by officials of Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Khansaheb Group and Art Connect Women, reflects Khansaheb Group’s long association with art, craft, heritage and culture where Baytik Design is adding a touch of class with its sustainable high-end concrete furniture line.

“We deeply value local craftsmanship, design partnerships, and we believe in the power of progressive change. As a diversified family business group, we aim to create innovative, sustainable businesses that can drive innovative, sustainable change — among our people and our communities,” Amer Khansaheb, managing director at Khansaheb Group, said. “Our goal is to design timeless products that embody luxury and are built to last. The Baytik Design furniture collection is crafted with longevity in mind, designed to speak to future generations about their own heritage.”

Baytik Design is a concrete furniture brand that works with key corporate and private clients to deliver sustainable pieces of art décor products derived from concrete, marble, terrazzo and wood. It has a track record of delivering furniture custom orders and works of art across the UAE for prestigious clients in diverse sectors from residential to commercial, communities, signage and sculptures.

Baytik Design works with interior designers to create individual exceptional designs and statement pieces, as well as its signature collections.

With a legacy built over 88 years, Khansaheb Group is a progressive organisation that empowers women and that supports the arts in Dubai as part of its legacy through its partnership with Art Connects Women international event.

Khansaheb, which is undergoing a rebranding exercise, has a highly diversified portfolio with interests in construction, infrastructure, civil engineering, joinery, interior design, innovative lifestyle offerings in F&B, retail, high-end furniture, fashion and jewelry, property and facilities management, healthcare, world-class aviation training and sustainable innovation through Spiralite, a globally patented green HVAC duct.