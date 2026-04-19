Over 1,000 gather as BAPS Hindu Mandir reopens in Abu Dhabi with flag hoisting

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi reopened its doors to the public with the hoisting of the UAE flag, bringing together more than 1,000 residents in a show of unity, gratitude and solidarity.

The place of worship resumed operations on April 14, while the flag-raising ceremony was held on Sunday in its courtyard. Attendees included members of diverse Indian and expat communities, as well as representatives from civic bodies, including the Community Development Authority and Abu Dhabi Police.

Senior officials, including Brigadier General Hamed Mohammed Al-Harji, Head of the Joint Task Force, and Mubarak Al Ameri, from the Department of Community Development, were present, underscoring institutional support for the temple’s role in fostering community cohesion.

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Participants waved UAE flags

Participants waved UAE flags and took part in a procession across the campus, reflecting the country’s ethos of tolerance and coexistence. Cultural groups such as Rajasthan Samaj, Odiya Samaj, Bengali Samaj, Marathi Samaj, Telugu Samaj and Ayyappa Samaj also joined the gathering.

In his address, Brigadier General Hamed Mohammed Al-Harji, Head of the Joint Task Force, expressed his appreciation to Brahmavihari Swami for inviting the task force to participate in this momentous occasion. He noted that witnessing such a large and diverse gathering of community members united in gratitude and harmony was deeply moving. He further stated that the values reflected during the ceremony mirrored the spirit of the UAE.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, said, "This is a gathering of gratitude, and a celebration of a Nation where we feel at home, safe and secure. As we fly the flag high, let our unity and solidarity fly higher for love, peace, and harmony. A country is not measured by the size of its land, wealth or population; but by the quality and character of its people and the vision, values and wisdom of its leaders. My innermost gratitude for the able, stable and commendable leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the whole of the UAE, for leading us all through challenging times, for protecting one and all, and respecting each one of us as an Emirati”.

He also thanked Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Community Development for their continued support in ensuring the safety and smooth functioning of the Mandir.

Extending humanitarian support

During recent global disruptions, the temple extended humanitarian support to stranded individuals, offering food, temporary accommodation and basic medical care in coordination with local authorities, reinforcing its role as a centre for community service.

Mandir Chairman Ashok Kotecha said, "The reopening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir is a moment of gratitude and reflection. The flag-raising ceremony stands as a symbol of our deep appreciation for the UAE’s leadership and its people. We are honoured to be part of a nation that champions unity, compassion, and peaceful coexistence, and we remain committed to serving the wider community."