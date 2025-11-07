'Couldn't believe it': Bangladeshi expat wins brand-new luxury car in Big Ticket

After years of trying his luck, Sumon Chando Sreeketoki Chando, a 43-year-old Bangladeshi barber living in Al Ain, finally drove home a brand-new Nissan Patrol, after winning the Big Ticket Series 280 live draw.

A loyal participant for over a decade, Sumon reflected on his journey: “I’ve been trying for years, and I truly believe it’s fate that brought me this car. I never lost hope, I always thought, maybe one day, my turn will come.”

Sumon, who has been working in Al Ain for the past 22 years, purchased the Dh150 Dream Car ticket on his own this time, although he often joins colleagues for group entries. This time, Sumon purchased the Dh150 car ticket on his own, although he often joins with colleagues to buy in groups. “Sometimes I buy tickets with my friends, but this time I decided to try my luck alone, and it worked!” he shared.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“When I received the call from the Big Ticket team, I was extremely happy and overjoyed," shared Sumon, recalling the winning moment. "I couldn’t believe that it was really happening to me. I still haven’t decided wether I will keep the car or cash it in.”

Two-day yacht getaway

Big Ticket is making this November memorable, from a race and luxury yacht experience in Abu Dhabi to a multi-million-dirham grand prize.

Customers who purchase their Big Ticket between November 1 to 21, will automatically enter into a special E-draw for a chance to be one of 30 winners for the Race and Luxury Yacht Experience.

Each winner will receive an Dh10,000 cash prize and an all-expenses-paid getaway to Abu Dhabi to attend the race weekend at Yas Marina on December 6 and 7, with one guest. The getaway includes a three-night stay in a 5-star hotel, concert tickets for the December 6 and 7, and transportation throughout the trip. Winners residing outside the UAE will also receive round-trip flights and airport transfers within the Emirates.

During the two-day yacht event, all 30 winners will have the chance to win even more cash prizes, including a special Dh250,000 prize awarded live on the yacht on both days. The names of the 30 winners will be announced on December 1 on the Big Ticket website. These winners will also be entered into the December 3 live draw.

December 3 live draw prizes

All customers who purchase their Big Ticket anytime between November 1 to 30 will enter into the December 3 live draw, where one lucky winner will take home the grand prize of Dh25 million.

In addition to the grand prize, 10 lucky winners will also stand a chance to win Dh100,000 each in consolation prizes.

Dream car series

Alongside the race and luxury yacht experience and cash prizes, Big Ticket continues its popular Dream Car series. The Maserati Grecale will be given away during the December 3 draw, followed by a BMW 430i in the January 3 draw.

Tickets bundle promotion

Customers purchasing tickets online or at Big Ticket stores this month can enjoy special ticket bundle promotions, available throughout the month:

Big Ticket: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Dream Car: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.