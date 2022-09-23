Bangladeshi, Persian and Korean win Dh77,777 each from Emirates Draw Mega7
A Bangladeshi, Persian and Korean were among the top winners in the latest Emirates Draw MEGA7 game, each scooping Dh77,777.
The three winners, Mohammed Mahfuz, Behrouz Jam and Joonghan Lee, expressed their feelings when they received the happy news and their plans for their wins.
Two raffle draw wins in under two months was claimed by Jam from Iran, bringing his total winnings with Emirates Draw MEGA7 to Dh155,554 in addition to other prizes. The 49-year-old gleefully stated: "When I received a call from the winner's manager, I knew it was the Dh100 million! Unfortunately, and though I am thrilled with my win, I am optimistic about winning the grand prize, if not this week, then perhaps the next or the one after. My thinking is simple: The more I play, the higher opportunities I will have to win." Jam is a regular weekly participant who makes it a point to not miss any opportunity with Emirates Draw MEGA7 and believes he will soon claim the Dh100 million. The father of two plans to share his windfall with his family.
Mahfuz has been a facility management professional based in Dubai for the past 20 years. He has participated in dozens of draws, but this is his first-ever win just after a few months of participation with Emirates Draw MEGA7. The 44-year-old Bangladeshi said; "I am not sure how to express my appreciation to Emirates Draw MEGA7! I am so thankful for this BIG win; it will help me repay a personal loan that I have wanted to clear for a long time. I am also very excited about the next game and have already booked multiple tickets."
Meanwhile, Lee's first vacation back to South Korea, after three long years due to the pandemic, is becoming sweeter than he expected. The 46-year-old chuckles when asked about his reaction, "It was in the late hours of the night when I first noticed the win notification. At first, I thought it was Dh777 or Dh77, which I had previously won, but then I drank a cold glass of water to ensure it was Dh77,777, and I was not dreaming. I plan to share a portion of my win with my parents, who have always worked tirelessly to give me a better life," he happily recalled.
The last draw's prize wins totalled to Dh626,227, distributed to 551 participants. The Dh100 million grand prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right. Participants have another opportunity to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw set to broadcast on September 25 at 9 pm UAE time.
How to play Emirates Draw MEGA7?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly Emirates Draw MEGA7, held every Sunday, by purchasing a Dh50 pencil(s), part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw’s leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government’s vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or choose the 'Quick Pick' option.
With their purchase, participants enter two separate weekly drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants enter a second draw with seven prize categories that start at Dh7 and include the grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook.
