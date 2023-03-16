Bangladeshi community in Dubai celebrates 53rd Independence Day

Consulate organises massive event at Atlantis, The Palm to mark the occasion

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 10:06 PM

Hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals in the country made their way to Atlantis at Palm Jumeirah to mark and celebrate the 53rd National and Independence day of Bangladesh. Though the country's Independence Day is observed on March 26, the celebrations in Dubai were held a few days early due to Ramadan. The formal event was organised by the Bangladesh Consul General, Dubai, and Northern Emirates. Dignitaries from other consulates were also present.

Dignitaries from the UAE Foreign Affairs Ministry included Abdul Aziz Al Neyadi who was the chief guest, and Mohammed Al Mheiri.

Al Neyadi congratulated the Bangladeshi diaspora living in the UAE. “Bangladesh and the UAE share a strong bilateral relationship in all aspects and we are looking forward to more cooperation in the future,” he said.

BM Jamal Hossain, Consul General. Consulate General of Bangladesh, Dubai, shared the stage with Mohammed Abu Zafar, Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE.

Hossain enlightened the audience with the history of Bangladesh and the country’s economic and financial growth. “ It was 26th March 1971, and the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence, making Bangladesh an Independent country. From then on, we have been working to fulfil his vision and have come a long way,” said Hossain.

“On this 53rd National Day I am proud that we are the 35th largest economy and one of the five fastest-growing economies in the world. I congratulate my Bangladeshi brothers in the UAE for contributing to the growth of our economy,”

Mentioning the UAE-Bangladesh bilateral ties, Hossain said it is a coincidence that UAE and Bangladesh will celebrate their 53rd National Day this year. “It will help us provide a unique opportunity to nurture our brotherly ties. Bilateral ties and exchange of cooperation between the two countries has been tremendously improved in the last decade,” concluded the Consul General.

