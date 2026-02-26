Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: 4 winners from Bangladesh, India win Dh50,000 each

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi conducted its third February weekly e-draw and crowned four winners from Bangladesh and India. Each winners took home Dh50,000.

Among the winners is Mohammed Rana Surujzaman, a 55-year-old Bangladeshi expat living in Ajman since 1987. Rana, who owns a uniform shop, has been participating in Big Ticket monthly for several years. “It took me a moment to believe it was real,” he said after receiving the winning call. “I feel thankful and excited, and my family is very happy as well.”

Gopakumar Divakaran Pillai, from India, bought his winning ticket online and expressed his joy at the win, while Sandhya Pradeep, a Sharjah resident from Hyderabad, shared the prize with a group of around 20 participants. “The moment I picked up Richard’s call, I had a feeling about what it meant. When it finally sank in, I went into complete shock,” she said, describing the experience as “surreal and unforgettable.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The youngest winner, MD Jamil Hossain, a 29-year-old from Bangladesh living in Al Ain, recounted missing the initial calls because he was asleep. “When I later recognised the number, I immediately checked and verified the result. It was such a shock, I still can’t quite believe it,” he said. Jamil, who had participated with 14 friends, said he plans to continue entering Big Ticket draws.

With February nearing its end, Big Ticket participants still have the chance to enter the Dh15 million grand prize draw, scheduled to take place live on March 3. Alongside the grand prize, five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will also be awarded. One weekly e-draw remains this month, offering four winners Dh50,000 each.

In addition, Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series continues, with participants vying for a Range Rover Velar in the March 3 draw, followed by a Maserati Grecale in April. Throughout the month, a Buy 2, Get 2 Free offer is available on all Big Ticket and Dream Car tickets, both in-store and online.