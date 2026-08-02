Bangladesh Embassy collects data from expats reporting UAE visa cancellations

The Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi has requested Bangladeshi citizens affected by alleged UAE visa cancellations to provide information about their residency.

In a special notice on July 31, the Embassy said it had taken note of reports from various sources regarding the cancellation of visas of some expat Bangladeshis in the UAE and was closely monitoring the situation.

The information collected from these individuals will help “to create an accurate, reliable and updated database related to this matter,” the Embassy stated. These individuals have been asked to send the required information to the Embassy’s official email address, mission.abudhabi@mofa.gov.bd, at the earliest possible time. The authority advised that individuals who have already submitted the required information do not need to resend it.

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The Embassy instructed applicants to write the subject as: “Visa Cancellation Issue - [Your Name]” when submitting their information. The Embassy also provided contact numbers for further information or urgent communication: Embassy (Abu Dhabi): +971 56 611 7215. Consulate (Dubai): +971 50 816 8253

The information requested includes:

Name of the applicant

Passport number (copy to be attached)

Emirates ID number (copy to be attached)

Profession

Company or sponsor name

Company or sponsor mobile number

Visa expiry date

Visa cancellation date (copy to be attached)

Current location of the applicant

Date of last visit to Bangladesh, if applicable

Mobile or WhatsApp number

Email address

Bangladesh Embassy responds to UAE visa cancellation reports

This notice follows an earlier advisory by the Embassy regarding reports of visa cancellations for Bangladeshi citizens who were outside the UAE for vacation or other reasons. The Mission said it had been trying to find out whether the cancellations were due to a technical issue or any specific reason.

It also said the Bangladesh government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare, along with concerned authorities, were aware of the matter and were regularly monitoring the situation.

The Embassy will provide updates once accurate and confirmed information is available from the government.

The Mission also warned against the spread of false or incomplete information and rumours on social media using the Government of Bangladesh logo, official symbols, or embassy email addresses.

The authority urged expats to rely only on official sources for information and to comply with the laws and regulations of both Bangladesh and the UAE.