Seven bullets were fired at Major Ali Khamis Abdulrasool while he was on duty. By the end of the gunfire, the Bahraini police officer had lost his sight for good. This week, he received an award in Dubai for his determination.

Major Ali, who serves with Bahrain's Ministry of Interior, won the Excellence Award for People of Determination at the World Police Summit 2026. The awards drew more than 700 nominations from over 60 countries.

'Everything went dark'

Speaking at the World Police Summit, Major Ali said he had just entered the area when someone came out and opened fire. He remembers the first shot and the second. Then his vision went blank.

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"Everything went dark. I couldn't see," he recalled. "I thought this was the end for me. I prayed to God to give me a second chance." He did not know then that he would spend the rest of his life blind.

Today, Major Ali wants his story to help others. He hopes to set an example for people with physical disabilities, including police officers hurt on duty and those who became disabled away from work.

"I want to be an example to people with physical disabilities, whether it happened at work or outside work," he said.

His message is that a career can continue after an injury. He wants officers facing a disability to know they still have a place in policing. "I want to show people that nothing can stop you," he said. "A difficult period is just one stage in your working life."

Received by Dubai Police

On the sidelines of the summit, Dubai Police's People of Determination Empowerment Council received Major Ali and a delegation from Bahrain's Ministry of Interior. The visit aimed to deepen cooperation between the two police forces and share ideas on helping people of determination take part in police work.

The delegation was received by council Acting Chairperson Fatima Buhajeer and Acting Deputy Chairman Mohammad Al Hajjaji, along with council members. The visitors were briefed on Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation and its International Cooperation Department.

Buhajeer said Major Ali "proved that disability is not an obstacle to achievement." She added: "At Dubai Police, we believe that investing in human capabilities and providing an inclusive, motivating work environment are the foundation for institutional excellence and sustainable giving."

Al Hajjaji said empowering people of determination "is not limited to providing opportunities but extends to investing in their capabilities and benefiting from their expertise." He said the two sides hope to develop new initiatives for people of determination in the police sector.

At the end of the visit, the UAE and Bahrain reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and to promoting inclusion, empowerment and excellence in policing.

The World Police Summit, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 16 to 19, brought together more than 150 exhibitors and sponsors and over 220 speakers and experts to discuss 14 topics shaped by the challenges facing police forces worldwide. It gives law enforcement agencies, government representatives and technology specialists a platform to exchange expertise and explore solutions to emerging security threats. A central message at one summit dialogue was that no single country can tackle these challenges alone.