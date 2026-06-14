Lost bag with 3 luxury watches worth Dh103,880 found by Dubai Police at DXB

Dubai Police recently recovered and returned a misplaced bag containing luxury watches and electronic devices belonging to a GCC national traveller after it was reported missing in the arrivals area of Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport.

According to Colonel Abdullah Faisal Al Dosari, Director of DXB Terminal 1 Security, the Lost and Found Office received a report from the traveller and immediately activated response protocols. “The operations room immediately launched a coordinated response, reviewing the traveller’s movements and assigning a dedicated foot patrol team to search for the missing item,” he said.

The bag was later located in the terminal area and secured by officers. “A subsequent inspection revealed that it contained three luxury watches with a combined value of Dh103,880, in addition to a laptop and a tablet,” Dosari added. After completing verification and legal procedures, the items were returned to the rightful owner.

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The owner expressed his gratitude to the force, commending the speed of the response, the professionalism of the teams involved and their commitment to safeguarding travellers’ property and returning lost belongings to their rightful owners.

Dubai Police have repeatedly demonstrated swift action in recovering high-value belongings lost by travellers.

In a recent case reported by Khaleej Times, airport police at Dubai International Airport helped trace and return a forgotten bag containing $20,000 cash and gold before the flight took off.

This is not the first time the authority has helped residents and travellers recover their lost belongings. In May, the authority returned a handbag containing silver bars worth around Dh2 million to an Asian passenger after a search operation at Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

On April 22, officers helped a tourist recover his lost passport and iPhone within hours of him misplacing them near the Dubai Frame.

Dubai Police earlier said it returned 171,490 lost items to their owners in 2025, while reminding motorists to report immediately any lost vehicle number plates during recent weather conditions. The General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Lost and Found Department, handled a total of 868,110 found items over the past year.

Meanwhile, 159,962 reports of lost belongings were received at police stations across Dubai and approved drop-off points, including shopping centres and Smart Police Stations (SPS). The authority also used other modern channels to make it easier for the public to report and hand in lost property.