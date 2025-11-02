  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 02, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 05:08 | DXB weather-sun.svg28.4°C

UAE welcomes UN resolution on Western Sahara autonomy based on Morocco plan

Morocco considers the territory its own, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks to establish an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 7:08 AM

Top Stories

Dubai Ride 2025: Thousands take part as Sheikh Zayed Road turns into giant cycling track

Dubai Ride 2025: Thousands take part as Sheikh Zayed Road turns into giant cycling track

Abu Dhabi residents warned of Dh50,000 fine; crackdown on quad bikes, e-scooters

Abu Dhabi residents warned of Dh50,000 fine; crackdown on quad bikes, e-scooters

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed a UN resolution stating that genuine autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty could be the most feasible solution to Rabat's 50-year conflict with the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Western Sahara, a tract of desert the size of Britain, has been the scene of Africa's longest-running territorial dispute since colonial power Spain left in 1975.

Recommended For You

UAE swiftly responds to aid people affected by hurricane Melissa

UAE swiftly responds to aid people affected by hurricane Melissa

Fusion energy gains global momentum as CFS secures Dh3.17 billion in funding

Fusion energy gains global momentum as CFS secures Dh3.17 billion in funding

Tecom Group posts Dh1.1 billion net profit in nine months

Tecom Group posts Dh1.1 billion net profit in nine months

Video: Oman Police arrest 5 members of international drug gang in major bust

Video: Oman Police arrest 5 members of international drug gang in major bust

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

 

Morocco considers the territory its own, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks to establish an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic.

The UN Security Council, in a US-drafted text, called for the parties to engage in negotiations based on an autonomy plan first presented by Morocco to the United Nations in 2007.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) called the UN Security Council Resolution 2797 an important step toward achieving a final and lasting political solution to this issue, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and relevant Security Council's resolutions.

Mofa further praised the US diplomatic efforts in drafting and putting forward the resolution, which was adopted on Friday.

Reaffirming the importance of resolving disputes through negotiation and peaceful means, the Ministry stressed UAE's solidarity with Morocco, and its full support for its legitimate rights in the Moroccan Sahara, as well as for all efforts that safeguard the security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, and contribute to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity in the region.