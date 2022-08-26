Back to school in UAE: Flexible work hours announced for some employees ahead of new school term

The circular is in line with a 2018 resolution to help parents be part of their children's school activities

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM

Federal government employees can opt for flexible working hours to support their young children during the first week of school, according to a new circular issued to ministries on Friday.

The move, undertaken as over one million students look to return to schools next week, was announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and allows employees of federal entities go in late to work or leave early in order to drop off or collect their children from nursery, kindergarten or primary school. The total amount of time taken to do this should not exceed three hours per day.

The circular is in line with a 2018 resolution adopted by the UAE Cabinet that gives employees up to three hours to be part of their children's school activities: including parent-teacher meetings, graduation ceremonies etc.

