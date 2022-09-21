Back to school in UAE: Al Ain Zoo announces educational tours for students of all ages

These include a virtual tour where children will get to explore five different interactive exhibitions and the world's largest man-made safari

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 1:38 PM

In conjunction with the back-to-school season in the UAE, Al Ain Zoo has announced a number of educational tours for all school students – applying innovative educational strategies to a variety of programmes and activities.

Designed specifically to enrich the curriculum for different school stages, the zoo’s offerings include virtual educational tours via the Microsoft Teams platform where students will be in video conferences with the educational officers.

The sessions include a guided virtual tour around the zoo and the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, where participants will get to explore the five different interactive exhibitions on offer as well as the world's largest man-made safari.

Teachers can also set up their own tours where they will be responsible for planning and organising interesting and enjoyable educational journeys for students at the zoo.

Innovative learning programmes designed to suit students from early childhood stages to high school are also on offer. These are available in both Arabic and English, with educational tools that will help add value to the curriculum, therefore enriching students' knowledge and ability to learn.

Al Ain Zoo also offers an environmental research service that seeks to support academic research for all students, as well as assisting researchers and facilitating visits to the research centre located at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre. The centre houses a large environmental research library, with the latest printed and electronic resources for students and researchers.

In addition, through various tours, the zoo seeks to raise community awareness – particularly amongst children and the youth – about the importance of preserving wildlife and endangered species, thereby encouraging more people to support the zoo’s efforts in nature and wildlife conservation.

