Back-to-school bugs: UAE doctors warn parents not to ignore these signs

Doctors in the UAE are urging parents to stay alert to common ‘back-to-school bugs’ as students return to classrooms, saying infections often rise in the first few weeks as children mix again in close-contact settings.

Pediatricians said common illnesses can range from colds and flu-like infections to stomach bugs, conjunctivitis and, in some cases, hand, foot and mouth disease. They also said changing weather, dust exposure, air-conditioning and dehydration may worsen allergies, asthma and respiratory irritation in some children.

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What are ‘back-to-school bugs’?

Doctors said that it is common to see a rise in minor infections when schools reopen.

“The most frequently encountered illnesses include upper respiratory tract infections such as the common cold, influenza-like illnesses and viral sore throats,” said Dr Nurshan Hamzah, specialist pediatrics at Burjeel Medical Center, Al Falah.

She added that doctors also see cases of gastroenteritis and conjunctivitis, while hand, foot and mouth disease can also circulate in school environments.

Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist pediatrics and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said illnesses often spread easily when children gather again in classrooms, school buses and playgrounds.

“Whenever children gather again, germs spread more easily,” she said.

Dr Hussein Nasser Matlik, consultant pediatric neurology at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said acute febrile viral illnesses and acute gastroenteritis are also common concerns after reopening.

Signs parents should not ignore

Doctors said that parents should not dismiss persistent fever, breathing difficulty, wheezing, severe sore throat, repeated vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration or unusual tiredness.

They also said a child becoming less active than usual, symptoms worsening over a few days, or a rash linked with fever should be checked. “Symptoms that worsen rather than improve should not be overlooked,” said Dr Hamzah.

Doctors also that said parents should seek medical attention if a child has breathing difficulty, poor oral intake, severe pain or symptoms that persist for several days.

'Weather and air-conditioning can matter'

Doctors said that illnesses after school reopening are not only about infections. Seasonal changes, dust, indoor air-conditioning and sudden shifts between outdoor heat and indoor cooling can trigger allergies and asthma flare-ups in some children.

Dr Bothra said children may also return to school slightly dehydrated if they are not drinking enough water during busy school days. “Good hydration is often overlooked, but it is very important, especially when children move between outdoor heat and air-conditioned classrooms,” she said.

Dr Matlik said low-temperature school air-conditioning can also be a factor, while seasonal allergies such as asthma and allergic rhinitis may worsen at this time. “Changes in weather can trigger flare-ups, and parents should not ignore recurring respiratory symptoms or assume they are always minor.”

Mistake parents often make

Doctors said one common mistake is sending a child back to school too early when they are still unwell. “A common mistake is underestimating symptoms and sending the child to school too early,” said Dr Hamzah.

Dr Bothra said this can delay recovery and increase the risk of spreading illness to other children. “A common mistake is sending the child back to school too early because symptoms seem mild or improving,” she said.

Dr Matlik said some parents insist on sending sick children to school, especially during exam periods, but warned this can expose others to infection. “Sending a sick child to school is a big mistake, as exposure is exposure.”

How parents can lower the risk

Doctors said simple steps can help lower the risk of illness. They advised regular handwashing, good sleep, proper hydration, balanced meals and keeping vaccinations up to date.

Parents were also advised not to send children to school if they have fever, vomiting, diarrhea or significant cough.

Dr Matlik said children should get at least eight to nine hours of sleep, while doctors also stressed the importance of children carrying water bottles and avoiding sharing personal items. “Parents should ensure healthy food and at least eight to nine hours of sleep for children.”