Ajman announces flexible work timings for some govt employees as schools reopen

Government employees in Ajman, who are also parents, will be granted permission to arrive late or leave early on the first day of, or throughout the first week, of the academic year 2026 to 2027.

The Ajman government human resources department said that these employees will be given a leeway of up to three hours per day in order to drop or pick up their children.

For employees who are parents of younger children enrolled in nurseries or kindergartens, the permission extends to the entire first week of school. For employees whose children are in primary school and above, the flexibility applies to the first day of school.

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Implementation

Ajman said that the school start times will be taken according to the approved curriculum, and that permissions must be recorded on the 'Mawared Ajman' app. The human resources units will oversee the implementation of this circular.