Babyshop announces biggest sale of the year; discounts of up to 40 per cent
Get set for the biggest sale weekend of the year at Babyshop. The biggest sale has got even bigger during the three-day super sale from November 25 to 27 with flat 40 per cent off across all categories
Flaunt in style:
Get the best of kids' fashion ranging from trendy t-shirts, denims, shorts to stylish jackets, dresses, tops and bottoms with up to 70 per cent off deals on brands like Juniors, Giggles, Eligo, Lee Cooper, Hello Kitty, Disney, Barbie to name a few on sale. Make your winter exciting with up to 40 per cent off on latest winter wear and outerwear range.
Playtime:
Make the most of your little ones' play time with not be missed deals on best of toys. Grab flat 50 per cent off on outdoor toys, flat 40 per cent off on Dreamhearts Dolls and up to 70 per cent off on trending toys like LOL, Our Generation Dolls, Barbie, Teamsterz, Berg scooters, blazing skateboards and many more in store and online.
Newborn super saver:
Having a new baby is exciting but what's more exciting is massive savings on the newborn essentials. Babyshop has got you covered with up to 70 per cent off on best of babywear, flat 40 per cent off on pyjama sets and up to 40 per cent off on feeding bottles and accessories from brands like Juniors, Giggles, Philips Avent, Dr. Browns, Tommee Tippee, Pigeon, Nuk and many more. You can also enjoy 'Buy 2 Get 1 Free' deals on Medela and Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals on Mama Earth.
Stay cozy and safe:
This is the best time to set up your little one's nursery with best of sleep solutions exclusively available at Babyshop instore and online. Get up to 70 per cent off on cribs and bassinets from Juniors, Giggles, Delta, Dream on Me and complement them with the kit for kids Babytex Mattress and comforter set from Cambrass with up to 70 per cent off deals.
Make your travel safe and comfortable:
It's the season of travel for you and your little one. Make your travel safe and pocket friendly with up to 70 per cent off on exclusive range of strollers, car seats and travel systems from Juniors and Giggles. If that's not all, you can also get up to 40 per cent off on Joie and Graco brands for this weekend. Don't miss out on saying hello to our latest range of premium strollers and car seats from YoYo, Bugaboo and Nuna.
Having served three generations of parents over 50 years, Babyshop offers all year-round great value for money, the widest range of mum and baby products in the Middle East region, and the best customer experience. White Wednesday Sale is no exception and has become one of the most eagerly anticipated shopping events of the year, so get your shopping game on and avail of the best deals in town, while stocks last.
To locate your nearest store, check www.babyshopstores.com/ae/en/storelocator or shop online at www.babyshopstores.com