Baby with 110 seizures a day becomes seizure-free after rare treatment at UAE hospital

An infant who was suffering around 110 seizures a day has become seizure-free after receiving an experimental treatment at a Dubai hospital, with doctors reporting that the seizures stopped within 30 minutes of the first dose.

Adnan, who has an extremely rare genetic form of epilepsy, received the medication at King’s College Hospital London – Dubai after seven previous treatment approaches failed to bring his seizures under adequate control.

The treatment was secured within weeks through collaboration between the Emirates Drug Establishment, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the hospital, allowing the child to receive care without travelling overseas.

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Adnan received his first dose of ABS-1230 on September 14 and was discharged from hospital on September 21. No clinical seizures were observed during follow-up assessments up to October 11, and the hospital said he continues to remain seizure-free. Doctors have also reported progress in his growth and development.

According to data from the treatment’s developer, Adnan is the youngest patient in the world to receive ABS-1230 and only the second infant to be given the experimental medication.

However, doctors stressed that the treatment remains under investigation in international clinical trials and has not been approved for commercial use. The response in this individual case cannot be generalised to other patients.

Genetic testing identified the cause

Adnan’s seizures began in the first days after birth and became increasingly frequent and severe despite treatment. Whole-genome sequencing identified a disease-causing genetic variant, helping doctors explore a treatment that targets the biological mechanism linked to his condition.

The medical team, led by Professor Ubaid Shah, consultant paediatric neurologist and epileptologist at King’s College Hospital London – Dubai, identified ABS-1230 as a potential option.

The experimental oral medication targets abnormal activity in an ion channel associated with the rare form of epilepsy.

“This is an exceptional moment for us, and it highlights what precision medicine can achieve when we are able to identify the genetic cause of a disease and choose a treatment that targets the mechanism linked to it,” Professor Shah said.

“A child born here in Dubai did not have to travel to London, Boston or Sydney to receive this advanced treatment.”

Approvals secured within weeks

The hospital applied for access through a compassionate use pathway, submitting the required medical documentation. The Emirates Drug Establishment assessed the application and issued regulatory approval, while the DHA coordinated with the entities involved and facilitated the necessary procedures.

The medication reached Dubai within weeks of the request, after medical, ethical and regulatory approvals were completed.

Asma Al Sharif, CEO of the DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, said the case demonstrated how cooperation between federal and local authorities and the private sector could accelerate access to advanced care.

“This collaboration demonstrates our healthcare system’s ability to combine rapid response with responsible regulation, drawing on advanced medical capabilities and expertise to make a tangible difference in patients’ lives, particularly in rare and complex cases,” she said.

Ahmad Alhumairi, director of the Import and Export Department at the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the approval helped make the treatment available within weeks, once the necessary procedures had been completed.

Continued monitoring

Adnan remains under regular outpatient follow-up. A multidisciplinary team is monitoring his neurological condition, brain electrical activity, cardiac health, growth and development.

“Despite the encouraging response, we will continue to monitor his condition closely to assess whether the results are sustained and whether the experimental treatment is safe,” Professor Shah said.

He also urged families to seek medical advice if they notice symptoms that could indicate their child is having seizures, stressing the importance of early diagnosis and specialist care.