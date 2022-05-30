Azco Real Estate Leveled Up - Brand New Office in Marina Plaza, Dubai
Azco Real Estate, an award-winning real estate brokerage in Dubai signs the lease on its third office since opening in 2015.
The newest office for Bayut & Dubizzle's Agency of the Year Runner Up 2021 is located on the 35th floor of Marina Plaza, #3504.
Khurram Farooq, Chairman of Azco Real Estate says "Azco Real Estate's growth has always been my utmost priority. In the last 7 years, I have thought about nothing else but the expansion of my company and the happiness of all my employees. Today, we stand here at the opening of our third office and am at loss of words in expressing my gratitude towards how much each and every member of AZCO has supported me during this journey."
In the last 3 years Azco Real Estate workforce has increased by 130%, more office space is needed to cater to the ever-expanding team.
Successful candidates join us from diverse industries including aviation, banking, lawyers, hospitality, entertainment and sales all looking to start over in the Dubai property market.
Dan McGeachy, Head of Sales - Marina Branch says "Dubai is a fast-paced city, and we aim to walk hand in hand with every step of growth Dubai takes towards Real Estate. The opening of our newest Marina office at Marina Plaza gives us the opportunity to stay closer to our potential clients at any given time. Dubai is always advancing, and we think it is imperative to move forward by introducing AZCO in as many places as we can."
Azco Real Estate's extensive business growth plan has seen them opening divisions of the business they have been previously outsourcing by bringing in experts in-house. In 2021, they launched their Property Management and Holiday Homes venture and have since expanded their team and continue to do so.