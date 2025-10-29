  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Over 5,000 employees at Awqaf to be trained in artificial intelligence

91 per cent employees held a positive attitude toward engaging with AI, according to a recent survey

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 1:45 PM

More than 5,000 employees from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments will be trained in artificial intelligence (AI) strategies as part of a new initiative announced during the UAE Codes event on Wednesday.

Dr Omar Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, said the programme will be implemented in collaboration with leading technology companies specialising in the field.

“Artificial intelligence is a blessing that must be invested in. In the context of Sharia and Islamic jurisprudence, AI is considered one of the greatest blessings, as it facilitates access to information and reduces the time and effort required,” Al Darei said.

According to the official, the initiative aims to build national capacities and develop skilled personnel capable of leading innovation and maximising the benefits of AI in the UAE. It is also designed to strengthen “intellectual and informational resilience” within the Emirati community through mosques, public forums, and awareness campaigns.

He cited the results of a recent survey conducted among 3,500 employees, which showed that 91 per cent held a positive attitude toward engaging with AI — marking a shift from earlier periods when scientific advancements faced scepticism or even religious edicts discouraging engagement.