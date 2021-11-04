Australia PM thanks UAE for 'incredible support' during Afghan evacuation operations

Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing loosens previous 2-metre distance
UAE19 hours ago
Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, has thanked the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for "their hospitality and incredible support" while evacuating 4,100 people from Afghanistan to Australia in August.
"The Crown Prince made it very clear to me as we spoke quite often over that period back in August that whatever we needed, they would be there to support us," Morrison said in a press conference.
"People are still being brought through here on their way to Australia in addition to those who were evacuated at the time.
"I particularly want to thank the Crown Prince [of Abu Dhabi] and the United Arab Emirates for their hospitality and incredible support."
ALSO READ:
By August, the UAE had helped evacuating almost 40,000 Afghans and foreign nationals. Individuals evacuated with UAE assistance have included citizens of France, the UK, Japan, Australia, US, New Zealand, Latvia, Spain and Mexico.
The UAE had also been providing evacuees with a comprehensive range of high-quality housing, sanitation, health and food services to ensure their welfare while being processed.
Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing loosens previous 2-metre distance
UAE19 hours ago
He bought the ticket number 071808 on October 31
UAE20 hours ago
Launch comes from the sidelines of COP26 meet in Glasgow
UAE21 hours ago
National symbol travelled at a speed of 5.5 metres per second, says Abu Dhabi-based carrier
UAE23 hours ago
"The participation of people from different ethnicities and cultures is just amazing," says visitor
UAE23 hours ago
A seating installation at the Flag Garden also spells out ‘Expo 2020’
UAE23 hours ago
Customers return to in-person showrooms as Covid-19 restrictions ease
UAE1 day ago
The UAE Flag has been witness to 50 years of achievements and a comprehensive development process initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed
UAE1 day ago