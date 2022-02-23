Attractive Move-in Specials for new leases from Al Ghurair Properties across their Residential Portfolio
Dubai
For over three decades, Al Ghurair Properties has been delivering high-quality real estate and standout communities to residents across Dubai. The company has recently announced that, for a limited time only, their residential properties will be available for rent with the added opportunity to benefit from a group of exclusive offers.
A core aspect of Al Ghurair Properties' mission is to enrich the lives of their tenants with the properties they build, whether through design, location or rental price. And now the company has unveiled a new promotion that will make their homes even more accessible.
In line with the offer, annual residential contracts for new tenants and new leases come with a selection of special benefits, including a 0% commission rate, one month rent-free, a 12-cheques payment plan and free home maintenance.
However, it is important to note that these perks are liable to certain terms and conditions. Firstly, the offer is only valid until the 15th of March 2022 and remains exclusive to new tenants or new leases with Al Ghurair Properties. The promotion benefits become redeemable immediately upon signing the annual contract and expire once the contract period ends.
Al Ghurair Properties represents a diverse selection of residences that suit different lifestyles and preferences. For individuals who prefer to be at the centre of cosmopolitan living and steps from a shopping centre, Al Ghurair Residence, Manazil Al Mankhool 01 and Manazil Al Barsha 01 are the ideal choices-each respective apartment building providing swift access to Al Ghurair Centre, Burjuman Mall and Mall of the Emirates.
Alternatively, Manazil Al Port Saeed 01 is a popular property only steps from an iconic landmark, the Deira Clocktower, but for those who would like to live near Bur Dubai's historic sights and the Al Seef waterfront, Masaken Al Hamriya 01 is a more fitting option.
The acclaimed property company's strong presence in Deira and Bur Dubai allows prospective tenants to choose their perfect home from an abundance of options. Both residences Manazil Al Raffa 03 and Manazil Al Raffa 01 are within walking distance, but they differ in architecture and style, similarly to Deira's Manazil Al Muraqqabat 02 and Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03.
In order to benefit from Al Ghurair Properties' one-of-a-kind offer and find your dream home, go to www.agp.rent and complete your rental application before March 15th, 2022.
T&C Apply*