At Dh2,500 a cup, this Dubai café serves world's most expensive coffee

A homegrown specialty coffee brand has set a Guinness World Record for the most expensive coffee cup in the world, priced at Dh2,500. Roasters, which is known for its premium beans and brewing, introduced the coffee last week at its flagship outlet in Downtown Dubai.

The record-breaking cup features a precision hand-poured V60 brew made with ultra-rare Panama Esmeralda Geisha coffee beans, celebrated for their floral aromatics and layered tropical fruit notes. Accompaniments infused with Geisha beans include a delicate tiramisu, chocolate ice cream, and a signature chocolate piece crafted to reflect the exclusivity of the experience.

According to the company, this creation is a multi-sensory experience that celebrates rare beans, artisan craftsmanship, and meticulous service, and that is what contributes to its price.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Guests will be able to enjoy a table-side ritual when ordering a cup of coffee. A dedicated barista prepares the coffee live using a temperature-controlled pour-over kettle, V60 dripper, precision scale, and freshly ground Geisha beans. The coffee will be served in a handmade Edo Kiriko crystal glass, a Japanese heritage piece renowned for its intricate patterns and tactile beauty. Flavour note cards will accompany the presentation, guiding guests through the aromas, textures, and flavours.

“We believe every cup tells a story,” said Konstantin Harbuz, co-founder and CEO at Roasters. “This recognition celebrates our team’s dedication and reflects Dubai’s growing reputation as a destination for exceptional coffee experiences.”

The café serves several other high-end drinks at their various outlets. A Dh110 Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee and a Dh75 gold cappuccino are part of their menu. It also sells premium coffee beans, with some of them priced at Dh350 per 150 grams of beans.

A recent Future of Trade special report by DMCC found that more than two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily, but climate threats, shifting consumer preferences, and new power dynamics in the value chain are redrawing the global coffee map.