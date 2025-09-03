UAE: Volunteers pack Dh2.5 million-worth food kits for Gaza families

In collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Aster Volunteers are dispatching 20,000 food ration kits to support families in Gaza. The initiative, valued at Dh2.5 million, will be delivered across two shipments of 10,000 kits each.

A first shipment, comprising 10,000 kits, has already been packed and prepared for dispatch. Each kit contains 15 staple food items such as rice, pasta, canned tuna, lentils, milk powder, cooking oil, and biscuits. A single kit is enough to support a family of three to four members, reaching around 30,000 people per shipment.

Other essentials packed in the kits include tea, basmati rice, salt, sugar, chickpeas, pineapple juice, canned meat, kidney beans, and empty cartons for storage. Shipments are usually dispatched from Khalifa Port and are expected to reach Gaza by the end of October. The second shipment will comprise the same number of kits and beneficiaries as well.

Staff from Aster, including doctors, pharmacists, nursing staff and operations teams, took part in the packing process. At Jaleel Cash and Carry’s warehouse, twelve Aster Volunteers joined the effort. “Being part of the packaging and dispatch of these food ration kits has been a deeply rewarding experience,” said Bharatha Raj, an Aster Volunteer.

“We worked closely with Emirates Red Crescent at the warehouse, ensuring that each kit was carefully packed and ready to support families in Gaza. Seeing the scale of this initiative and knowing that it will help thousands of people reinforces the impact volunteers can make when we come together to serve those in need.”

The consignments, approximately 300 pallets in total, are being sent to ERC’s warehouse in Dubai Industrial City. From there, ERC will repack the items into their own cartons and manage shipping under the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the army.

This is not the first initiative of its kind. Aster Volunteers, together with ERC, have already launched two mobile medical services that continue to operate in Gaza. Similar collaborations were carried out earlier this year to support Turkey and Syria, where Dh2 million worth of medicines were donated and 10,000 ration kits were dispatched.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “At Aster DM Healthcare, we are committed to standing with those in need during humanitarian crises. In response to the situation in Gaza, we are personally ensuring that 20,000 food ration kits reach families who are struggling to meet their basic needs.

“Beyond providing essential supplies, we have deployed two Mobile Medical Services to deliver critical healthcare to those affected. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to providing timely support, care and relief to communities in distress, and we will continue to stand with the people of Gaza in any way we can.”