Aster named healthcare partner for Dubai Fitness Challenge

The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
Aster DM Healthcare has been named the official healthcare partner for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021.
Through various fitness sessions benefiting Dubai residents as well as employees of Aster, the group is helping boost a healthy lifestyle by encouraging the community to perform 30 minutes of activity for 30 days straight.
“Having a healthy tomorrow means being fit today and investing in maintenance with discipline, commitment and compliance. This is the essence of DFC. You have 30 days to form and reinforce quality habits that serve you well and make you healthier. As the official healthcare partner for DFC 2021, all of us at Aster DM Healthcare stand united with the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, to make residents healthier and happier,” said Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare.
Aster will put all hands on deck to help Dubai residents participate in the 30x30 challenge and support their health and well-being journey. It is setting up a dedicated booth at Kite Beach that will host fitness sessions, games and health check-ups. The group is also introducing highly subsidised health packages through fitness.1aster.com.
The DFC fitness village at Kite Beach will also host two games called Reflex it Out and Pedal for Prizes, offering rewards for winners.
Residents will also be able to avail of special discounts on health checkups, from October 29 to November 27.
