Aster to invest in Dubai’s International Modern Hospital in UAE expansion push

Aster DM Healthcare has agreed to invest in Dubai-based International Modern Hospital (IMH), marking the latest step in the healthcare provider's plans to expand its presence in the UAE under a broader investment programme worth more than Dh1 billion over the next five years.

The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, would bring IMH into Aster's network and increase the group's hospital portfolio in the UAE to 11 facilities. The move adds a 116-bed multi-specialty hospital in Al Mankhool, Dubai, strengthening Aster's position in one of the region's fastest-growing healthcare markets.

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The acquisition forms part of Aster's previously announced plan to invest more than Dh1 billion in expanding primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across the UAE. The company said the investment reflects its confidence in the country's healthcare sector and supports efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure amid growing demand for medical services.

With the addition of IMH, Aster will add 116 beds and 39 outpatient clinics to its existing UAE hospital capacity of 399 beds. The group currently operates 10 hospitals, 112 clinics and 310 pharmacies across the country.

"The UAE has been a key market for Aster, and our journey has been built on a strong commitment to supporting the country's healthcare ambitions through investments, innovation and partnerships," said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare. "The addition of International Modern Hospital strengthens our presence in Dubai and aligns with our vision of expanding access to world-class healthcare while contributing to the UAE's growing healthcare ecosystem."

International Modern Hospital has been operating in Dubai since 2005 and has established itself as a multi-specialty healthcare provider. According to Aster, integrating the hospital into its network will allow patients to access a broader range of specialists, referral pathways and digital healthcare services.

The deal comes as healthcare operators across the UAE continue to expand capacity to meet population growth, increased health awareness and rising demand for specialised medical services. Aster said combining IMH's capabilities with its own healthcare ecosystem would help create a more connected care model for patients.

"The addition of International Modern Hospital marks an important step in Aster's growth journey in the UAE," said Alisha Moopen, managing director and group chief executive for the GCC. "By integrating IMH's established capabilities with Aster's integrated healthcare ecosystem, we aim to enhance patient access, expand healthcare services and create a more connected healthcare experience."

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, chief executive of Aster Hospitals & Clinics in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain, said IMH had built a strong reputation for healthcare delivery in Dubai and that the integration would help strengthen clinical capabilities and continuity of care.

IMH's ownership also welcomed the partnership. Aidroos Hassan Omar Alesayi said safeguarding the hospital's legacy and service quality had been a priority when considering its future.

"We are therefore pleased to partner with Aster DM Healthcare, which we selected for its strong regional presence, proven leadership and extensive healthcare expertise," he said. "The investment will further enhance IMH's operations and quality of services, while preserving IMH's legacy and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33."