Asia Cup in UAE: Why cricket fans have been unable to get match tickets

Highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket game will take place on August 28 in Dubai

Waheed Abbas by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 2:11 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 2:17 PM

Match ticket sales for Asia Cup have not started yet, Dubai's Platinum List has confirmed. This came as Khaleej Times contacted the ticketing platform after scores of residents complained they were unable to book the tickets for the tournament.

According to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), tickets for the cricket tournament were to go on sale on Monday, August 15.

The Asia Cup, which was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11. The highly anticipated clash involving India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai.

According to comments on the ACC's Twitter post, some fans logged in as early as 4.30am, but could not get the tickets. Others said they waited for over an hour to log on to the website, but could not find the event listed.

In response to KT's message, the ticketing platform said: "Please note that the ticket sale has not started yet, this may be announced in the second half of today after 2pm. We have no info on time of sale, keep checking our channels, and the tickets will be on our site dubai.platinumlist.net. ﻿﻿The whole booking process is online only."

When Khaleej Times visited the website on Monday afternoon, a message flashed, saying we have been "placed in a queue, along with other excited fans, to buy tickets. Please wait a few minutes to proceed with your purchase."

Our number in the line was 679730. When we finally managed to log in and clicked on Asia Cup, another message flashed: "There are currently no upcoming events listed in this category."

This remained the case at the time of filing this report (2pm, Monday).

Sharjah resident Reza Rauf said he had been trying to book a ticket since Monday morning.

"I waited for a long time in the website queue. The estimated time kept on increasing to finally show that there are no upcoming events listed under Asia Cup 2022," said Reza.

ALSO READ:

Dubai resident Zafar Mahmoud said it was a "painstaking experience".

"First, the site puts us in a queue of 10-15 minutes to open with our chosen event, only to find out that the event itself is not available," he said.