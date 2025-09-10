Asia Cup: Dubai businessman announces over 700 free tickets for blue-collar workers

Dubai businessman Anis Sajan has distributed over 700 Asia Cup tickets to blue-collar workers, giving them the opportunity to experience live cricket action in the UAE.

The tournament, which began on Tuesday, September 9, will feature India, Pakistan, UAE, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Oman, and Sri Lanka. The most crucial match between India and Pakistan — known as the mother of all games — will be played on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

“We have set aside 100 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan group-stage match. In addition, we have 100 tickets reserved for the Super 4 stage (assuming an India-Pakistan clash on the 21st), and another 100 tickets for the finals,” said Sajan, who is vice chairman of Danube Group.

In February, he also distributed hundreds of tickets among blue-collar workers during the ICC Champions Trophy held in the UAE.

For many workers, he said, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their sporting heroes live. “Cricket matches of this scale are rare in the UAE, and when such moments come, I want to ensure that those who work tirelessly behind the scenes also get to be part of the joy and celebration. It’s about recognition, morale, and creating lasting memories for them.”

Given that Danube Group employs over 2,000 workers of various nationalities, Sajan said they wanted to ensure fairness and equal opportunity. “Therefore, we conducted a lucky draw to select the recipients. This approach not only avoids bias but also creates excitement and inclusivity among the workforce,” said Sajan, also known as Mr. Cricket UAE.

Importantly, he said that those employees who will go to watch a cricket match and miss work will not forfeit a day’s salary.

“Absolutely not. Workers will not lose a day’s pay for attending the matches. This initiative is meant to be a reward and recognition, not something that comes at a personal cost to them,” he added.