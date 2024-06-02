As Dubai property prices peak, demand for affordable real estate rises in other emirates

File Photo

As property prices in Dubai peak, demand for freehold properties in the neighbouring emirates of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah is increasing, according to experts.

“Abu Dhabi’s residential market has been relatively subdued when compared to Dubai, with prices remaining stable over the last four years,” Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Research (Mena) at real estate consultancy Knight Frank, told Khaleej Times.

“It is this stability, combined with the fact that prices in Abu Dhabi are, on average, about a third cheaper than Dubai, that has contributed to rising transactional activity.”

A report by real estate marketplace Property Finder recently noted that Abu Dhabi has seen a huge increase in property transactions. “Official data show an uptick in home ownership in Dubai in 2023 with sales transactions rising 38 per cent from 2022. Similarly, total transactions in Abu Dhabi increased 75 per cent over 2022,” read a whitepaper released by the company.

Investors have started seeking real estate purchasing opportunities in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, according to industry experts.

“For example, property prices in Sharjah are generally lower compared to Dubai, attracting budget-conscious investors. Abu Dhabi has a robust economy with significant investments in infrastructure, culture, and tourism while Ras Al Khaimah is increasingly becoming a tourist destination, which drives demand for real estate, especially in the hospitality sector,” Jeff RK, CEO of Manifest Properties, told Khaleej Times.

Sharjah did not have freehold property options previously. But with units coming to the market, real estate agent Shabna Ibrahim is seeing a “growing” interest. “However, most of it comes from people who want to live in Sharjah.”

Renting to owning

In Abu Dhabi, residential tenants have used the price stability as an opportunity to transition from renting to owning. Homeowners are upgrading where possible, according to Durrani.

“International demand too has crept up, with the proportion of international buyers — not resident in the UAE — for Aldar’s home sales rising from 3 per cent two years ago to 28 per cent last year, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s gradual emergence as a property purchase destination for international investors and buyers.”

He said the prices mostly reflect growing interest but are still cheaper than the emirate’s previous highs.

“Overall, residential values in Abu Dhabi are up 2.6 per cent over the last 12 months,” he said. “The performance of villa prices has mirrored Dubai, with this segment of the residential market experiencing a 10 per cent uplift over the same period. Despite this, capital values for villas trail the 2014 peak by 9.8 per cent, while apartment prices remain 25.6 per cent below the last market peak 10 years ago.”

RAK’s Wynn effect

Ras Al Khaimah’s multi-billion-dollar gaming resort has boosted demand for real estate.

“Central to the emirate’s new vision is the decision to develop the now under construction 1,500-room Wynn Resort and gaming venue,” noted Durrani.

The planned arrival of casino giant Wynn Resorts’ first property in the region in 2027 has already caught the attention of the international wealthy. “About 64 per cent of global HNWI (high-net-worth individual) now view Ras Al Khaimah more favourably as a property investment destination, directly as a result of the Wynn Resort.”