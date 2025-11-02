  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to address climate change impacts on coastal and marine environments

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 8:45 AM

Updated: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 8:47 AM

The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has installed artificial reefs in three emirates, as part of continuing efforts to promote sustainable fisheries and protect the marine environment in the country.

“Through these efforts, we aim to promote the fishing industry and protect fish stocks as one of the most important resources in the country's marine environment," said Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MoCCAE.

Artificial reefs offer a strategic solution to boost fish stocks, support sustainable fisheries, enhance national food security, and revitalise marine biodiversity. They support the fishing industry by creating accessible fishing grounds.

The Ministry recently carried out the installation in Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah in collaboration with the local authorities in each emirate, it said in a statement.

"This step constitutes an additional support to the success of the 'Artificial Caves Programme' and rebuild fish stocks in the UAE’s waters," added Al Shehhi.

Launched in 2016, the Artificial Caves Programme is a strategic initiative by the MoCCAE. The programme primarily enhances national fish stocks by creating artificial habitats and nurseries, providing safe breeding and growth environments for young fish, thereby boosting marine biodiversity.

The initiative is part of MoCCAE's ongoing efforts to address climate change impacts on coastal and marine environments.

Dubai has also turned to large-scale artificial reef structures to help reverse the damage and protect local ecosystems, as marine life around the world faces steep decline.

In May, the Capital, Abu Dhabi, has launched the largest coral garden initiative in the Middle East.

The 'Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens' project, set to run from 2025 to 2030, aims to create vibrant coral gardens by installing 40,000 eco-friendly artificial corals across 1,200sqkm of the emirate's coastal and deep waters.

A two-year study between 2021 and 2023 saw 40 reef modules placed in UAE waters. The results were encouraging: 17 species of invertebrates, including barnacles, bivalves, and sponges, were recorded, along with a noticeable increase in 15 fish species.